Manlius passes village budget, submits block grant application

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – The Village of Manlius has passed its annual budget for 2025-2026.

Presented in tentative form during an April 15 public hearing and then fine-tuned April 22, the budget shows $9,702,286 in total appropriations and $5,744,138 in total non-tax revenues.

The revenue from property tax stands at $2,946,543, the appropriated fund balance is $1,011,604, and the estimated unappropriated fund balance was $2,646,016.

The village tax rate will be $6.46/$1,000 of assessed value, marking an approximately 2% decrease from last year’s figure.

The village’s fire contracts will exceed $3 million for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, rising from last year’s total of $2.6 million in that category.

Employee benefits will surpass the $2 million mark, up from $1.8 million in 2024-2025, while the transportation line item was given a boost from $1.3 million to $1.4 million, public health funding increased from $1.6 million to $1.9 million, and public safety went from $945,198 to $1,164,081.

During the April 22 meeting, Mayor Hank Chapman and the trustees discussed adjusting funding amounts being allocated for such sections as beautification.

Chapman clarified that money exists in multiple separate funds within the budget that can be moved over to other lines and that it remains to be seen exactly what will be available as far as grant money but that the budget as it is should be viewed as a “target and guide” for spending and thus its figures should be as precise as possible.

The meeting also included a public hearing regarding a more complete update to the village’s community development block grant (CDBG) application.

That submitted proposal for federal money handed down by Onondaga County requests up to $50,000 for handicap accessible playground equipment.

The proposal comes with aerial and ground-level photos as well as a five-year plan that serves as a basic outline for implementation of the project goals. The village does not have to stay affixed to what that plan says, as the municipality is expected to revise it year to year going forward.

For 2025, the Village of Manlius’ five-year plan presently calls for a freestanding glider at the Village Centre playground at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. and the installation of already-purchased percussion instruments both there and at Mill Run Park, which is located at the end of Mill Street.

For 2026, the goal is for an inclusive whirl to be added at Mill Run Park along with a new two-section swing set containing two regular swings and two inclusive ones. The same is set to be done at Village Centre Park come 2028.

For 2027, the village is planning to put Flexi-Pave surfacing under the playground equipment at Village Centre Park and Mill Run Park as well as a Flexi-Pave connection from Mill Run Park’s entry path directly to its playground equipment for safety and accessibility purposes.

The final year of 2029 would see the placement of additional inclusive equipment in the Village Centre playground, including an inclusive seesaw and an inclusive slide with a tube.

The entire endeavor is meant to convert Village Centre Park to a more vibrant recreation complex that offers activities for all village residents to enjoy while fostering inclusive environments elsewhere in the village, the funding proposal states.

If the village receives $50,000 from the county this year, that amount would have to be spent in 2026 rather than being spread out over the next five years. The village would then apply again in ensuing years for additional grants.

On Friday, April 25, to coincide with the observance of Arbor Day, Chapman announced the formation of a village tree commission in Manlius.

The tree commission will be tasked with creating educational opportunities for the community to learn about the value that trees provide and to advise on future and potential tree plantings.

The mayor is asking for village residents who may be interested in serving as commission members on a volunteer basis to reach out to the village office by calling 315-682-9171 or by emailing him at [email protected].