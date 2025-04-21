Cazenovia Girl Scouts spread comfort with lavender bears through Winter Fest service project

CAZENOVIA — Earlier this year, Cazenovia Girl Scouts in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways council partnered with the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum (CPL) and the Farmstead 1868 lavender farm to bring a special Winter Fest service project to fruition.

The pre-K through 10th grade Scouts filled teddy bears with rice and dried lavender at CPL for inclusion in the Cazenovia Winter Fest Storybook Stroll and later donated them to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

According to CPL Youth Services Coordinator Jenna Wright, Farmstead 1868 Owner Monica Cody approached the library with the idea of adding the lavender bears to the storybook stroll that the library was already planning for the downtown shop windows.

“The storybook stroll was during the Thursday through Sunday of Winter Fest weekend,” said Wright. “We used the book ‘The World Needs More Purple People’ by Benjamin Hart and Kristen Bell. Each of the participating shops had one laminated page of the book and a bear with a letter; the letters spelled out a secret message. The library provided a map with the participating stores and a place to solve the mystery message to return for a prize at the library.”

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is a community organization dedicated to the prevention, education, and investigation of child abuse.

The lavender-scented bears were intended to provide comfort, stress relief, and peace to children in difficult situations.

In a press release announcing the initiative, Cody emphasized that the project combined literacy, community engagement, and service, reinforcing the Girl Scouts’ mission to positively impact their community.

“It feels good to know that we can help another kid if they’re having a bad day,” Girl Scout Genevieve Cody said in the release.

For more information about Girl Scouts and their community initiatives, visit gsnypenn.org.

Farmstead 1868 is located at 4690 Shephards Rd., Cazenovia. Learn more at farmstead1868.com.

For information on the library, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org or call (315) 655-9322.