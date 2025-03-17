Village of Manlius Board presented with ‘The Igloo Escape’ winter attraction concept

MANLIUS — During the March 11 Village of Manlius Board of Trustees meeting, Luda Gritsyuta, a Manlius resident, presented her vision for bringing a new family-friendly attraction to the village for the 2025-26 winter season.

The concept, “The Igloo Escape,” involves renting out heated and furnished “igloo” domes to residents and visitors for unique 90-minute experiences in a park setting.

Although the details have not been finalized, Gritsyuta envisions renting approximately 10 domes on the lawn around the pond at the Village Centre from Dec. 1 through Valentine’s Day. The domes, made from transparent plastic and PVC pipes, would accommodate up to eight people and cost roughly $150 per 90-minute session, including hot chocolate.

“You sit there, you play a board game with your kids, maybe you enjoy your dinner there, [and you take in] the atmosphere around you,” she said. “. . . The trees around you are decorated, and it’s just a really magical experience and fun for families and kids.”

Gritsyuta noted that she anticipates pursuing partnerships with local restaurants and cafes to enable renters to order food for delivery to their igloos.

“There are multiple ways of going about this,” she said. “If there is no interest from restaurants, we can rent food trucks. . . . If that fails, I would consider running my own kitchen — renting a food truck where [I could do] small bites and prepare the hot chocolate. Either way, I will have to have a trailer on site where that hot chocolate would be prepared and served to the igloos.”

According to Gritsyuta, who first saw the domes on a trip to New York City, The Igloo Escape Manlius would be the first attraction of its kind in Central New York.

At this point, she is seeking the board’s permission to use village-owned property from right before Thanksgiving until shortly after Valentine’s Day.

Gritsyuta informed the board that she intends to provide everything needed for the winter season, including the igloos, the wooden platforms they would sit on, the furnishings, portable electric heaters, a self-contained generator, and insurance. She would also take responsibility for rectifying any lawn damage caused by the wooden platforms.

The board members agreed that Gritsyuta’s idea is intriguing and could attract visitors across CNY. They also acknowledged that since the materials, electricity, and maintenance would be covered, there would be no cost or risk to the village.

“If anything, I think it would be something new for the people, and if it doesn’t work, she wouldn’t do it again the following year,” said Mayor Paul Whorrall.

Gritsyuta also reported that she anticipates investing about $100,000 into this project.

“I’m looking [to] create this experience for the Village of Manlius that would attract traffic and attention [and] possibly [benefit] the local restaurants at a slower time in the winter months,” she said. “[Therefore, I’m hoping] that the village will allow me to use this at no cost.”

In response to Gritsyuta’s request, Trustee Janice Abdo-Rott said because The Igloo Escape is a retail operation, allowing her to use the property free of charge would be against village policy.

“For the use of all our facilities, [we charge] a percentage of the revenue that comes in,” noted Deputy Mayor/Trustee Hank Chapman. “We would have to figure out how [this] would work with our facility use policy.”

Trustee Tom Pilewski agreed that allowing carte blanche use of the property without receiving anything in return would be a “stumbling point.”

“But, given your investment, given that it is a one-of-a-kind experience, and [given] that the risk is on your end, I’m very open to some sort of arrangement,” he said.

Chapman added that he hoped Gritsyuta understood that the board would be reasonable if a fee were to be charged.

“I’m all about being reasonable,” Gritsyuta responded. “I am open to negotiations.”

The board also considered whether moving forward with the igloo concept would require additional formal authorization from the village.

“This is a very intriguing idea,” Village Attorney Brad Hunt said. “. . . This seems to be a little bit different from just using the facilities because these are small structures, even though they are temporary. Should [she] submit a plan and get some kind of permit? I’m not saying the answer is necessarily yes.”

Ultimately, it was decided that, as a next step, Gritsyuta will work with Codes/Zoning Official Mike Decker to put together the details for a site plan and then return to the village board. At that point, the board will decide how/if the village would be financially compensated for the property use.

Board recognizes Mayor Paul Whorrall

At the end of the meeting, the board recognized Whorrall’s service to his community as mayor; he will retire at the end of the month after 12 years in his position.

“On behalf of my colleagues here, we thank you for your dedicated and tireless service to the village, for your leadership, for all your [hard] work for many years to [make] this village a better place,” said Chapman, who presented the mayor with a plaque and engraved watch.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you,” said Pilewski. “. . . You have always been a gentleman, and if anybody asks, I will say, ‘You will find no more dedicated public servant than Paul Whorrall anywhere on this planet.’ So, thank you.”

Abdo-Rott thanked Whorrall for his positive and lasting impact on the village, and Trustee Rob Oley remarked on his many years of dedication to the community. Hunt expressed that it has been an honor to work with Whorrall and “great” to see how the village has evolved through the years.

