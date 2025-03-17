Cazenovia Town Board to conduct planning board and ZBA interviews

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a quorum of the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will be present at the Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, Madison County, New York at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Monday, March 31, 2025 and Tuesday, April 1, 2025 for the purpose of conducting interviews for positions on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Said meeting has been noticed because a quorum of the Town Board will be present, but it is closed to the public. Please note no actions will be taken.

March 17, 2025

Connie J. Sunderman, Town Clerk