Community Bank opens Liverpool location

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Community Bank recently cut the ribbon on its new branch in Liverpool, marking another significant milestone in its continued growth and commitment to serving the Central New York region. President and CEO Dimitar Karaivanov, local community leaders, bank officials and clients proudly gathered to celebrate the opening of the newly remodeled branch, located at 7379 Oswego Road in the Glen Crossing Plaza.

The Liverpool branch supports the bank’s strategy to expand its presence in key markets throughout 2025, enhancing client services and supporting local economic growth. It’s the second new location in the Greater Syracuse area to open under this strategy, following the grand opening of the Hanover Square branch last October. Alongside its existing branches in DeWitt, Cicero, Skaneateles and downtown Syracuse, Community Bank now boasts five locations within the market, with plans to develop another branch in the area by the end of the year.

“Community Bank has a longstanding history in this market, with Syracuse serving as the home to our corporate headquarters for many years,” Karaivanov said. “Now, with the grand opening of our Liverpool branch, we’re not just expanding, but deepening our roots and relationships here. We invite our customers and the community to come and visit us at this new location. Our dedicated team is here, ready to provide personalized service and support your financial goals every step of the way.”

Designed with customers in mind, the 2,200-square-foot branch reflects the bank’s modernized approach to the in-branch experience. Features include a new teller pod design, a hospitality area with a self-serve coffee bar and an instant-issue printer for debit cards. Customers can access a suite of personal, business and municipal banking products and services at the Liverpool branch, including full ATM and drive-through teller services, no-closing-cost mortgage options, business loans and lines of credit, and the ability to get paid up to one day early. Community Bank’s new partnership with Greenlight Financial Technology Inc., an award-winning family finance app and debit card, is also available at no cost to eligible customers at this location.

In celebration of the opening, Community Bank emphasized its dedication to the communities it serves. The bank announced it will donate $25 for every new account or loan opened in the branch until July 14, with a minimum donation of $2,500 to the Women’s Opportunity Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to equipping women in the community with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed personally and professionally. A $5,000 sponsorship was also presented to the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce in support of the chamber’s Liverpool is the Place Summer Concert Series, starting this June.

From May 23 to June 13, the Liverpool branch will also host Food Truck Fridays, welcoming a new mobile eatery each week during the lunch hour. The bank will provide meal vouchers to customers and community members who stop into the branch to participate and support the local vendors.

Nathan Anderson is branch and community development manager of the Liverpool location, supported by branch supervisor Ryan Verzillo, and relationship banking representatives Seth Blair and Maria Dunsmoor. To reach the branch by phone, call 315-413-7651.

The Liverpool branch hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Drive-through hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Online banking services are available at cbna.com.

For more information on Community Bank visit cbna.com.