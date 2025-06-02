The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed to celebrate eight years

ERIEVILLE — The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, Erieville’s co-op style artisan marketplace and café, will celebrate its eighth anniversary this month.

Woman-owned and launched in 2017, The Shoppes started out with only four vendors and a vision. Within a year, the vendor list had grown to 24, and by the end of 2019, all 20,000 square feet of the building were full. The Shoppes now host over 65 vendors and artists. The Apple Kitchen, located within The Shoppes, is open every weekend, year-round, from 12 to 4 p.m.

“Finding like-minded individuals in the community has always been priority number one,” said owner and operator Erica Gilmore. “Imagine a vibrant hub where creativity thrives; that’s what we are working for every day here at our Shoppes. We offer a gallery, gift shop, and community space all rolled into one. We have so many of your local friends and neighbors right here in the store.”

The Shoppes offers handcrafted one-of-a-kind items, antiques, furniture, collectables, jewelry, home and garden items, vinyl records, tapes and CDs, toys, clothing, soaps and candles, paint and refinishing supplies, and locally sourced food items such as maple syrup, honey, eggs, chocolate, candy, mustard, and jellies.

In 2018, Johnny Appleseed received a New York State farm wine license, enabling it to sell NYS wine and beer.

“Our loyal customers and dedicated vendors have been instrumental in our journey, and we invite everyone to celebrate this milestone with us on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8.

The weekend will feature storewide sales, new inventory, and food and drink specials in the café.

The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed is located at 3402 Old State Rd., Erieville. For more information, visit johnnyshoppes.com.