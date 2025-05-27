Eye Love Boutique takes over Otis + Matilda location on Albany Street

CAZENOVIA — Eye Love Optical Boutique has announced the opening of its new flagship location at 65 Albany St. in the former Otis + Matilda New York space.

Shawna Clarke, owner and operator of Eye Love, launched her business at 1 Lincklaen St. in June of 2021 with the goals of providing her customers with unique, beautiful, high-quality eyewear and supporting independent manufacturers.

“I wanted to create something different, something with heart,” Clarke said. “After working as an optician for nearly 18 years, I knew it was time to bring my own vision to life. I dreamed of a space where people could come not just to improve their vision, but to express themselves, feel confident, and have fun with their eyewear. Eyewear is such a personal thing; it’s the first thing people see when they look at you. I wanted to make sure that when people left my boutique, they felt more like themselves than ever — stylish, seen, and celebrated.”

According to a May 13 press release announcing the news, the move from Lincklaen Street to the larger, light-filled Albany Street space reflects the boutique’s continued growth and dedication to offering one-of-a-kind, independent eyewear with personality and purpose.

To celebrate the business’s relocation and anniversary, Clarke will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live acoustic music, refreshments, and an exclusive trunk show featuring the designs of Face A Face, one of the boutique’s most sought-after independent brands.

“Face A Face has this incredible, fearless energy to it,” said Clarke. “It’s colorful, dramatic, and unapologetically original. It speaks to the kind of customer who is not afraid to stand out, and I think that’s why it resonates so deeply with people. When someone puts on a pair of Face A Face frames, something shifts; they sit up straighter, smile a little bigger. It’s more than just eyewear; it’s an experience and expression.”

The event is open to the public, and guests are invited to shop, mingle, and “discover eyewear that blends artistry, quality, and self-expression, with no mass-market labels in sight.”

In the press release, Clarke said she is proud to be part of the local business community and especially honored to celebrate alongside so many women entrepreneurs. Through her grand opening event, she aims to highlight Cazenovia’s dynamic network of women-owned businesses.

“Cazenovia is filled with strong, creative, passionate women who are building incredible businesses with grit and love,” she said. “As a woman business owner myself, I know the challenges we face, but I also know the power we hold when we support and uplift each other. Shining a light on women-owned businesses isn’t just about celebration, it’s about recognition, encouragement, and community. It’s setting an example for little girls to know it’s okay to dream big and always follow your dreams; anything is possible. Also, when we make space for women to thrive, our whole town thrives too.”

For Caitlin Gambee, an owner of The Brewster Inn, watching Eye Love grow and evolve over the past four years has been “truly inspiring.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a community that uplifts and celebrates women-owned businesses,” Gambee said. “Shawna has been not only a wonderful colleague but also a dear friend, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see her reach this exciting milestone in her business journey.”

To learn more about Eye Love and its offerings, visit eyeloveboutique.com or follow the boutique on social media.