Holland Farms location coming soon to Manlius

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Holland Farms Bakery & Deli is getting ready to set up shop in the village of Manlius this summer.

The business’ second location will be going in at 343 Fayette St., the building at the crossroads previously occupied by a Bank of America and the Cafe Kubal that closed last year.

Holland Farms has long operated its “main mothership” on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, where it’s become well-known for its shapable Dutch letters, tomato pie, and the half-moon cookies it has shipped to all 50 states.

The Manlius expansion doesn’t have an exact opening date pinned down yet, but the owner of Holland Farms Heather Potrzeba said she’s getting the right staff together, attending to interior and exterior renovations, and shooting for the end of June or sometime in July to open the new location in the village.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Potrzeba said. “We don’t want to have a soft opening. We’re gonna open up and we’re gonna let it rock.”

With its stocked bakery and full deli, Holland Farms will be a one-stop shop for salads, sandwiches, hot soups, freshly sliced cold cuts, white mountain rolls, and chilled items from its grab-and-go case in addition to coffee, doughnuts, cookies, cheesecakes, cupcakes, cannolis, éclairs, cream puffs and turnovers.

Potrzeba said that the Y-shaped split in Manlius is a “phenomenal” spot, which made it an easy pick as the next place for Holland Farms to move into. She said that’s because it’s a visible and unique location with traffic going by from all directions.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to share what we offer with Manlius.”

As she prepares to open for business in the center of the village, Potrzeba says she appreciates the welcoming support she’s already received from the Manlius community and the municipality itself.

Holland Farms is a third-generation business going on its fourth.

It was started in 1955 by Potrzeba’s grandfather, John Piersma, as his way of branching off from the family dairy farm. He came from a Dutch family, hence the “Holland” in the bakery’s name and its logo showing a Dutch farmgirl next to the type of windmill the Netherlands is famous for.

The business was then handed off to Piersma’s daughters, Potrzeba’s mother Suzanne Harrington and aunt Marolyn Wilson, in 1980.

Once they retired, Potrzeba took it over, becoming sole owner in 2019.

Potrzeba said she still has to see if and how she can incorporate the same fiberglass Holstein cows featured on her Yorkville store’s sign over at the Manlius bakeshop.

Currently Holland Farms is getting a new production facility on its Yorkville premises up and running that will be capable of feeding multiple locations, including the Manlius one and any future expansions.

Potrzeba’s oldest son will be in charge of that production facility, and a delivery truck will be used to bring its homemade, baked-from-scratch goods from one village to the other, she said.

Potrzeba said her business prides itself on quality, service with a smile, and its reputation as a neighborly, hometown bakery.