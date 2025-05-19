Carter’s Creamery celebrates its 10th season

CAZENOVIA — On May 3, Carter’s Creamery at 35 Albany St. in Cazenovia opened for its tenth season with new offerings from Gilligan’s Ice Cream.

The Gilligan’s team has been making homemade hard ice cream for more than 30 years in the small Chenango County community of Sherburne, New York.

In addition to serving two custom flavors created exclusively for the shop by Gilligan’s, Carter’s has added 18 of their signature flavors.

“Supporting local makers has always been part of our mission,” said Debbie Tilison, owner and operator of Carter’s Creamery. “We rise by lifting others. This region is full of incredible, hardworking people doing great things, and we’re lucky to be able to highlight some of that through what we serve.”

Tilison and her husband, Bill Tilison, also own and run Dave’s Diner and Purpose Coffee Co. at 35 Albany St.

Along with classics such as banana splits, milkshakes, and fan-favorite blended “avalanches,” Carter’s offers gluten-free flavors, gluten-free cones, dairy-free Dole Whip, and, new this year, a vegan and gluten-free ice cream. The menu also includes soft custard from Upstate Farms and signature treats such as waffle chip ice cream nachos and a strawberry rhubarb sundae made with homemade rhubarb sauce from Our Farm in Manlius.

“At the end of the day, ice cream is just the vehicle; what really matters are the moments people create here,” said Tilison. “From first jobs to first dates, end-of-school celebrations to post-game treats, we’re honored to be part of it all.”

Tilison is running the ice cream shop this season with the help of around 15 local teens, who she said contribute the energy, heart, and hustle that make the business shine.

“It’s more than a job for them; it’s a chance to be part of something meaningful, and that’s something I’m really proud of,” she added. “. . . “As we celebrate our 10th season, it’s hard not to reflect on how far we’ve come, and how central our little corner has become to so many people’s memories. I opened Carter’s with one simple hope: to create a place where the community could come together, slow down, and enjoy something sweet. What started as a seasonal ice cream shop has grown into a hub of connection, summer traditions, and laughter, scooped up one cone at a time.”

For updates on Carter’s Creamery, follow the shop on Instagram @carters_creamery or Facebook.