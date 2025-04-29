20|EAST to host ‘Caz Life Social’ and anniversary party

CAZENOVIA — McKenzie Houseman, owner of 20|EAST and Cazenovia Cut Block, will celebrate the anniversaries of her two small businesses and host a “Caz Life Social” on Thursday, May 8, leading up to Mother’s Day weekend.

The event, held at 85 Albany St. from 5 to 7 p.m., will feature multiple vendors offering samples and items to purchase.

Cazenovia Cut Block is a woodworking company that designs and handcrafts one-of-a-kind pieces from wood native to New York State.

The 20|EAST farm store is a one-stop shop for Cazenovia Cut Block items, gifts, local art, artisan products, fresh flowers, and NYS-sourced food items.

“Funny enough, it is an anniversary for both 20|EAST and Cazenovia Cut Block,” said Houseman. “Both businesses debuted on Mother’s Day Weekend, Cazenovia Cut Block in 2009 and 20|EAST in 2017. It is very exciting.”

Houseman said that throughout the years, her most significant business lesson was learned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have had many lessons, but the most important one is to roll with the punches,” she said. “[During COVID], I had to completely pivot to serve the needs of the community. It was overwhelming and scary, but we made it work with the help of local farmers and makers; they were amazing. I had to simply listen to customers. There was a need for so many basic items just to survive. We made it happen. I have continued to adjust what I bring into the store based on customer comments and trends in what is selling or not. I am continually trying to think of ways to bring in products that will enhance the health and vibrancy of our community.”

Houseman’s next big product release will be a picnic basket rental with self-taught cooks Caroline Horvatits and Anna Brummeler of From Scratch Kitchen and Farm.

“We really feel there is a need for this from boaters, hotel guests, and people who want to go on a picnic with their loved ones and families,” Houseman said. “We are really looking forward to this collaboration.”

From Scratch will also be featured at Houseman’s May 8 event, offering samples of their locally sourced, small-batch food.

Other offerings will include potted plants from Spruce Ridge Landscape & Garden Center, Grow Brewing Co. beer samples, Fika Baking Co. baked goods, Owera Vineyards wine samples, a Rippleton Center fundraiser booth, Kairos Wellness’ new line of nutrient-dense energy and protein bars, The Brae Loch Inn appetizers, and shortbread and half-moons from Little Rosie’s.

“We hope to add a few more, so stay tuned to our social media for updates,” Houseman said on April 23.

The event will also provide an opportunity for Caz Life members to come together and celebrate the local business community.

Caz Life, the events committee of the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, is dedicated to fostering local business development, promoting tourism, and implementing effective marketing strategies to enhance the vibrancy and economic growth of the village.

“We started hosting Caz Life socials for a couple of reasons,” said Houseman. “A lot of people are unable to come to 8 a.m. meetings, so we thought, why not have some evening get-togethers? We also wanted to change up the locations so people could see what each business has to offer. As shop owners, we are often confined to our own shops and don’t get the chance to connect with other shop owners. It is a more relaxed environment to discuss upcoming events, struggles, and successes; many collaborations have been born from these informal events.”

For more information about 20|EAST and Cazenovia Cut Block, visit 20-east.com.

To learn more about Caz Life and upcoming community events, visit cazenovialife.com.