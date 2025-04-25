Heritage Hill Brewhouse earns silver medal

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Heritage Hill Brewhouse earned a silver medal at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association.

In the 2024 competition, beers and ciders spanning 107 categories and 175 different styles, including all subcategories, were judged meticulously by 285 judges over seven days.

Awards presented during the Great American Beer Festival competition are considered coveted symbols of brewing excellence globally, and brews that receive an award are considered the most excellent representation of their style category.

For the first time, five cider categories were added to the competition; expanding the pool of world-class brews to be judged, awarded accolades, and recognized for their excellence.

Heritage Hill Brewhouse was recognized in the Pastry Stout beer-style category for its Coconut Cluster, which earlier this year was named the 2024 Best New York Farm Beer.

Coconut Cluster won New York Gold for Pastry Stout in March and immediately afterward was recognized as “Best New York Farm Beer,” meaning it was the highest scoring beer made with New York farm raised grains and hops.

Making this GABF Silver even more meaningful was that it was awarded on Oct. 12 National Farmers Day and the day of Heritage Hill’s six year anniversary.

Coconut Cluster is classified as a dessert/pastry stout and in addition to being made with NY grain and hops it is conditioned on Mexican cocoa nibs, Tahitian vanilla beans, coconut cream and New York milk sugar.

This 8.9% beer pairs perfectly with any dessert or sweet foods and tastes exactly as its name implies, like a Coconut Cluster.

This is the second GABF medal that Heritage Hill Brewhouse has won.

In 2019 Heritage Hill took home the bronze medal for its “Cherry Valley Farmhouse,” Belgium Style Fruit Beer.

Heritage Hill Brewhouse prides itself on its designation as a New York Farm Brewery, using local ingredients in its craft beverages. Heritage Hill Brewhouse is located on the iconic Palladino Farms, their 179-year-old family farm high in the Southern Hills of Onondaga County in the historic Town of Pompey.

“Heritage Hill has been blessed to have been awarded six different New York State and GABF medals in its six years of operations. This is a testament to the strength of the New York Craft Brewery industry and the quality of New York grown ingredients. We would like to thank the New York State Brewers Association and all organizations and State leaders who have worked hard to build a strong and growing industry that has benefited the entire chain from farmer, to maltster, to brewer, to consumer.” said Dan Palladino, owner, Heritage Hill Brewhouse. “I would also like to congratulate my brewery team of Billie Smith and Terry Boiselle and all the Heritage Hill employees that make these achievements possible.”

The Great American Beer Festival competition analyzed 9,216 entries over two phases and seven days.

The 2024 competition saw entries from 1,869 breweries and cideries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“The Great American Beer Festival competition recognizes greatness in innovation and craftsmanship from brewers all over the country, and the Brewers Association takes great pride in crowning one winner from each category as ‘Best in Class,’” Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association, said. “This year’s competition was especially notable with the introduction of five new cider categories. This expansion not only increased the competition’s scope but also highlights producers’ relentless pursuit of creativity and excellence. The Brewers Association is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s winners.”

The 2024 medals were unveiled during an intimate ceremony held at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 12 as part of the Great American Beer Festival. The ceremony was live streamed via The Brewing Network. For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2024 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.