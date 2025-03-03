CAZENOVIA — H. Grey Supply Co. has joined forces with downtown Syracuse’s Wildflowers Armory to bring more artisan goods, handmade items, and creative energy to Cazenovia.

Co-founded by Travis Barr and Alex Altomonte, H. Grey is a modern-day general store and outfitter focused on bringing people together in a safe, inclusive space and selling products from small-batch makers and independent brands. In 2021, H. Grey established Cazenovia Pride — presenter of the annual Cazenovia Pride Fest — to celebrate and empower the local LGBTQ+ community.

Located in the McCarthy building at 217 S. Salina St., Wildflowers Armory is a multi-vendor marketplace filled with eclectic and unique items made by independent artists, crafters, and small businesses in Central New York. H. Grey has been a featured vendor at Wildflowers’ Salt City Market location for the past year and a half.

Through the new Wildflowers X H. Grey Supply Co. collaboration, many of the creators featured at Wildflowers will have a new home for their goods inside H. Grey.

According to Barr, shoppers can expect to see hand-knit wall hangings, upcycled home decor, pet accessories, jewelry, illustrative art, candles, custom perfumes, and more.

“This collab is the perfect match,” Altomonte said in a press release announcing the news. “H. Grey has always been about connections, uplifting others, and championing creativity. Everything you love about H. Grey, you’ll love about Wildflowers. Together, we’re making magic happen.”

The press release also announced that Wildflowers is expanding into the McCarthy building’s former Bersani Gallery space. As part of the expansion, H. Grey’s award-winning “Bevvy Bar” has been invited to serve as Wildflowers’ official coffee bar. Barr said the goal is to be open for the summer, but the timing will depend on construction.

“We are excited to pair H. Grey’s award-winning craft beverages with the Wildflowers world of handmade,” Wildflowers founder Michael John Heagerty said in the press release. “Who doesn’t love to sip and shop?”

H. Grey will celebrate the collaboration and debut its new items on Saturday, March 8. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to a “Wildflowers at H. Grey Opening Soiree” starting at 6 p.m.

The Bevvy Bar will offer a new seasonal menu inspired by the Greek gods, J.S. Hight and Sons will provide wine samples, the Wildflowers vendors and artisans will introduce themselves to the Cazenovia community, and shoppers will have the chance to peruse new items from 20 Wildflowers vendors and H. Grey’s new spring arrivals.

“At the heart of both H. Grey Supply Co. and Wildflowers Armory is a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community,” Barr said in the press release. “These values are not just words; they are the foundation of everything we do. We believe that celebrating diverse voices — whether through art, small business, or community engagement — creates a richer, more vibrant world for everyone. By joining forces, we reaffirm our dedication to providing an authentic, welcoming, and safe space for people from all walks of life, especially in a time when inclusivity is under threat. Our doors are open to all, and we are committed to ensuring that every person, regardless of background, feels seen, supported, and valued.”

To learn more about H. Grey, visit hgreysupplyco.com, follow @hgreysupplyco on social media, or contact Barr at 917-288-2241 or [email protected]

For more information about Wildflowers Armory, visit wildflowersarmory.com or follow @wildflowers_armory on social media. Learn more about Heagerty and his other endeavors at michaeljohnheagerty.com.