CAZENOVIA — Hannah Doscher and her husband, Mike, recently opened FiG Medical Aesthetics at 9 Lincklaen St.

The business, which briefly operated in Hamilton before relocating to Cazenovia, offers Botox, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and custom skincare in a freshly revamped, contemporary space.

Doscher is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who grew up about 20 minutes from Cazenovia in Georgetown and now lives with her family in Sherburne.

Before transitioning into medical aesthetics, she practiced in Norwich for 9.5 years, providing primary care to the local community

“I’ve always loved medical aesthetics, and my husband and I have always wanted to own our own business,” Doscher said. “We decided that 2025 was the right time to take the leap. Medical aesthetics marries the science of medicine and art, allowing me to creatively help others look and feel their best.”

The business owner earned her certifications for neuromodulator (i.e. Botox) and dermal filler treatments at the Esthetic Skin Institute in Boston. She continued her education through various avenues, including private training with local aesthetic providers, national training companies, and home study.

“I view medical aesthetics in much the same way I do primary care — an ever-evolving specialty that requires ongoing learning and commitment to excellence to provide safe and beautiful outcomes,” she said.

FiG Medical Aesthetics opened in mid-January after a couple of months of renovations.

Doscher, who attributed most of the work on the space to her husband, said the project involved refinishing the floors, replacing the wainscoting, adding acoustic paneling, applying a fresh coat of paint, installing locally built cabinets and countertops, and decorating.

“The vibe is modern and inviting,” she said.

FiG Medical Aesthetics offers complimentary consultations to allow potential new customers to meet Doscher, discuss their beauty goals, learn about their options, and receive personalized guidance — all with no obligation.

“The world of medical aesthetics can be overwhelming and confusing, and often clients don’t know where to start and/or have questions,” Doscher said. “The consultation provides a no-pressure introduction to aesthetics [and] me. Building relationships with clients is at the heart of what I do, and this is often the first step.”

To learn more about the new business and its offerings, visit figmedcny.com, email [email protected], or call 315-663-1078.