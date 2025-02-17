CAZENOVIA — Get ready to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience right here in the heart of Cazenovia. Cazenovia Dining Week, presented by Caz Life, Madison County Tourism, and Meier’s Creek Brewing, returns February 16-28, 2025. This exciting event features six of Cazenovia’s finest restaurants offering incredible deals on delicious meals you won’t want to miss.

“Weeks like this are crucial for restaurants as the weeks following Valentine’s Day are typically the slowest for restaurants nationally,” said Caz Life Marketing Committee Member Caitlin Gambee. “That’s why we’re inviting the entire community to support our local Cazenovia eateries during this critical time. In return, you’ll enjoy exclusive menus and unbeatable prices at your favorite spots.”

Here’s a look at some of the participating restaurants and their exclusive menus:

The Brewster Inn – Elegant fine dining with a view of Cazenovia Lake. Their Dining Week menu features:

-First Course: Wild Mushroom Gnocchi, Thai Chicken Curry Stew, Winter Cous-Cous Bowl

-Second Course: Ricotta Stuffed Squash Blossoms, Pork Belly Poutine, Carolina Grilled Shrimp

-Entrée Course: Braised Meatballs, Chicken Riggies, Szechuan Salmon

Owera Vineyards – Madison County’s First Vineyard! Their Dining Week menu offers:

-Appetizers: Reuben Egg Roll, Clam Chowder, Mozzarella Cheese Stick

-Side Salad: Crisp Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, Hummus & Vegetables

-Entrées: Brick Oven Pizza, Bacon American Cheese Burger with Fries, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Turkey Club Sandwich, Bread Bowl of Hearty Beef Stew

Meier’s Creek Brewing – Casual dining at its finest with incredible craft beers. Their Dining Week menu includes:

-Caesar Salad

-Classic Pizza

-Cheesecake

The Brae Loch Inn – Cozy up with a Scottish flair. Enjoy a three-course meal, plus dessert, for $35 per person.

Madison County Distillery – Famous for the best tacos in town! Enjoy 3 delicious courses + a beverage for just $33 per person.

Lincklaen House – A true cornerstone of the Cazenovia culinary scene! Enjoy a three-course meal for just $33 per person. Their Dining Week menu offers:

-First Course: Smoked Gouda Fondue, Utica Greens, Swedish Meatballs, Thai Beef Lettuce Wraps

-Second Course: Soup of the Day, Seafood Bisque, House Salad

-Third Course: Butter Chicken Curry, Pasta Bolognese, Haddock Picatta, Mushroom Florentine, Beef Stir Fry

Share your best moments of your dining adventure with us by snapping photos of your favorite meals throughout the week. Be sure to tag @Cazenovia_Life on Instagram and use the hashtag #CazDiningWeek to showcase your culinary journey.

For more information, contact Nikita Jankowski at [email protected] or (315) 706-4443.