Cazenovia celebrated the snowy weather during the community’s annual Winter Festival last Thursday through Sunday. The packed schedule featured activities and attractions for all ages with support from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce/Caz Life and local businesses. Some of the offerings were horse-drawn sleigh rides, a “Cocoa Crawl,” pop-ups, an American Legion pancake breakfast, the Caz Life Medallion Hunt, an ice carving demonstration, public skating and other outdoor events, a glow party at Madison County Distillery, and a chef’s table dinner at The Brewster Inn.