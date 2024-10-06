MANLIUS — The Seneca Street Brew Pub is hosting a Sunday afternoon jazz series in its event room through Nov. 24, and it’s putting out a call for an extra helping of community support to keep it going.

The series picks up every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. It began today with Trés Guitars, and it will continue next Sunday, Oct. 13, with Jake Lawless and Friends. On Oct. 20, it will be the Carl Okada Trio, followed by Latin Groove Connection with Joe Carello on Oct. 27, then the Jill Minyé Quartet on Nov. 3, the Michael Passarelli Jr. Quartet on Nov. 10, and the Count Blastula Trio on Nov. 17 before closing out with the Dave Hanlon Trio on Nov. 24.

Though past concerts at the pub have been well attended, Menikheim said she wishes for it to “thrive” and to have even more people show up this fall, especially village of Manlius residents.

She said she hopes to pay the lineup of musicians enough for their presence while keeping admission to the events free, since she would dislike going the route of charging people to enter or reserve a table, instead favoring the setup of making the series accessible and welcoming and letting people order food and drinks if they wish to spend any money.

At the same time that the local musicians appreciate the exposure and being given a platform to play, Menikheim said she has thoroughly enjoyed putting on the different jazz shows alongside her curator Dave Kaspar—adding that her brewpub is definitely going through with this current weekly series no matter what—but she says it’s a question of whether this will potentially be the final season unless the community rallies behind it with even greater attendance going forward.

“It’s about creating a space for the community to connect, celebrate local talent, and enjoy a unique cultural experience,” Menikheim said. “Losing this series would be a significant loss for Manlius. We need to show that Manlius values live music and the cultural vibrancy it brings to our town.”

Menikheim said she considers these concerts an ideal way to spend a Sunday afternoon because jazz music gives off a “comforting and relaxing” feel perfect for people to unwind with the last day of an autumn weekend.

Seneca Street Brew Pub’s newly repainted event room holds “a good 60 or more people” according to Menikheim, and the eatery serves gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, craft beer, and different appetizers like Bavarian pretzels, chips and salsa, and breaded spinach and artichoke bites.

Additionally, today, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. the local jam band Transient Kicks will be playing right after Trés Guitars plays the opening installment of “Brew Pub Jazz.” The Transient Kicks show will benefit the Syracuse Peace Council.

For more information about “Brew Pub Jazz” and ways to support the series, visit www.senecastreetbrewpub.com or contact Heidi Menikheim at [email protected].