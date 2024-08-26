CAZENOVIA — On Sunday, Aug. 25, Critz Farms celebrated “Man’s best friend” by hosting its first annual dog party in honor of National Dog Day.

The free “Dog Days at Critz Farms” event featured various dog activities, including walking trails, an off-leash area, and pools; a dog parade around the farm; and a talent show.

Critz Farms also teamed up with several local rescues — Country Acres Animal Shelter, Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Rover’s Do Over, and B&R Bunkhouse — to raise awareness of their work and collect donations for their shelters.

Visitors to the farm were encouraged to consider contributing a monetary donation or items such as dog food, cat food, treats, toys, KONG toys, kitty litter, towels, bedding, and cleaners.

Throughout the event, Crtiz Farms Tap Room was open, Rosie’s Place food truck served food, and multiple vendors sold dog-related items, including personalized collars, dog bandanas, and dog treats.

“We have always wanted to host a dog-specific event on the farm,” Critz Farms Brand Manager Emma Lisell said leading up to the event. “National Dog Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 26, so we thought this summer event would be perfect to celebrate our dogs and the many dog visitors we have on the farm almost daily. We also wanted to find a way to raise awareness about the incredible work local rescue organizations are doing and give back to them through donations. For this event, our goal is to create a space for dog owners to celebrate their dogs with others, make some new friends, give back to our community, and have a lot of fun.”

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by pet & family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, conservationist, dog trainer, and author Colleen Paige to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption. The holiday celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure, and was adopted into New York State Legislation in 2013.

“Dogs put their lives on the line every day [for] personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage,” the National Dog Day website states. “Now they’re detecting cancer and seizures — things even humans cannot do.”

To learn more, visit nationaldogday.com.

For more information on Critz Farms, visit critzfarms.com.