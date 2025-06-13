McMahon honors 911 award winners

County Executive J. Ryan McMahon, II and the Department of Emergency Communications Commissioner Julie K. Corn recognized 911 Center employees for outstanding performance during the past year during an annual awards ceremony held Thursday morning at the 911 Center.

County Executive McMahon said, “We are fortunate to have the best of the best working hard every day on behalf of the people of Onondaga County. This ceremony is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who answer the phone in times of emergency.” McMahon continued, “Thank you not only to the award recipients, but to all of the employees for their hard work and dedication 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year to keep us safe.”

The Department of Emergency Communications annually selects an Employee of the Year. This selection is based on the performance of an exceptional act, contribution of an outstanding idea, independently initiated self-improvement or accomplishment, outstanding community service, or sustained exemplary performance and conduct, which demonstrates the ideal of honesty, integrity, and excellence.

For the year 2024 the Department of Emergency Communications has selected:

Employee of the Year

Public Safety Dispatcher Joshua Cantello

The Commissioner’s Award is given by the Commissioner to recognize individuals that have had a positive impact on the administrative function within the organization. For the year 2024, the Department of Emergency Communications Commissioner has selected:

Commissioner’s Award

Supervisor of Dispatch Operations Ashley Evans and

Public Safety Dispatcher Nora Strong

Commissioner’s Award

All 911 Staff who provided public service the night of April 14, 2024

The Commissioner’s Supervisory Award is given by the Commissioner to the candidate that has shown initiative and leadership in the supervisory function and who has had a positive impact in his/her supervisory role within the organization. For the year 2024, the Department of Emergency Communications Commissioner has selected:

Commissioner’s Supervisory Award

Supervisor of Dispatch Operations Brandon Heffernan

The next awards are Peer Awards recommended by a committee made up of rank-and-file employees to select awards for: Police Dispatcher of the Year, Fire/EMS Dispatcher of the Year, and Telecommunicator of the Year. For the year 2024, this committee identified recipients with specific achievements or career long professionalism.

Police Dispatcher of the Year Award

Supervisor of Dispatch Operations Justin Frey

Fire/EMS Dispatcher of the Year Award

Public Safety Dispatcher Macey Arlukiewicz

Telecommunicator of the Year Award

Public Safety Telecommunicator Melissa Hilton

The next award, the Shane Daniels Positivity Award, was also recommended by a committee of rank-and-file employees. Kristopher “Shane” Daniels was a Fire/EMS Dispatcher employed with the Department of Emergency Communications from 2015 until his unfortunate, premature passing in 2019. While he was remembered well for his professionalism, adaptability and decision-making skills, he is remembered most for his unending capacity for positivity and good humor. He reminded us constantly that a small smile and a kind word can have a huge impact on peoples’ lives. It is in Shane’s memory that we are proud to announce the winner for the Shane Daniels Positivity Award for the year 2024.

Shane Daniels Positivity Award

Public Safety Shift Supervisor Timothy Ellis