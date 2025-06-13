Chamber welcomes Lake Life Laser Studio

The Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lake Life Laser Studio to the Skaneateles community. The new business is located in the chamber building where Skoops Ice Cream used to be located. The owners are Kevin Sullivan and Charlene Holmes-Sullivan. The business has been operating for several years with more satellite locations. “Lake Life Laser Studio has been an important part of our business community for many years,” Hilary Fenner, executive director of the chamber, said. “We are thrilled that they have opened a retail location in the Village of Skaneateles and wish them continued success in their business ventures.”