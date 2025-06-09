New doctor joins St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA — St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care recently welcomed Cassandra Cheung, MD, to its Cazenovia office.

Cheung is a recent graduate of St. Joseph’s Family Medicine Residency, the largest family medicine residency program in the northeast.

During her residency, she was one of a select few senior residents voted by their peers into the position of chief resident.

The primary role of a chief resident is to help facilitate communication between residents and the program’s administrators and faculty.

“I was often acting as a representative for the voice of my fellow residents, advocating for our medical education,” said Cheung. “Responsibilities also included peer mediation and administrative duties.”

According to the St. Joseph’s Health website, Cheung is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), a not-for-profit, private organization that provides independent assessments of qualifying family physicians. Established by physicians, ABFM Board Certification is a voluntary credential that exceeds state medical licensure requirements.

“There are many aspects of family medicine that I love,” said Cheung. “Primary care physicians are able to care for patients of all ages, see entire families, and address a broad scope of medical issues. What inspires me the most is the ability to work with a patient through all stages of life. It is a privilege to have that type of continuity, the opportunity to get to know my patients over time and develop a trusting patient-physician relationship. I hope to become a reliable part of their support system in navigating their health and overall well-being.”

Cheung joined St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care — Cazenovia on Monday, May 19, and is practicing with Gerald Edwards, MD; Dawn Brink-Cymerman, MD; John O’Brien, MD; John Cecconi, MD; and Jenna Cole, PA.

“[My attraction to Cazenovia] started with great mentors who have practiced here for many years, who believed in me as a young physician and believed I would thrive in practice here,” Cheung said. “There is a sense of family and community here that I value greatly. I am most looking forward to integrating into the community of Cazenovia. A benefit of a smaller community is the greater opportunity to learn more about the people and the area. I also really enjoy the outdoors and look forward to exploring more of the natural beauty of the area.”

Edwards described Cheung as bright, hardworking, thoughtful, compassionate, down-to-earth, and approachable.

“She has a special blend of warmth and expertise,” he said. “She is well-versed in the latest medical knowledge and resources and knows how to stay up to date. She is comfortable with technology and will adapt to the many changes in the medical field. She is enthusiastic and an energizing addition to our office and will strengthen our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, compassionate care to the community. Our patients and group are fortunate to have her. Our providers, nurses, and staff are thrilled.”

According to Edwards, Cheung is currently accepting new patients.

“As with most offices, we have been at capacity since the pandemic and have not been able to accept many new patients,” Edwards said. “Dr. Cheung is now developing her practice so she will be able to accommodate many patients over the course of the next several months. We have expanded the offices in our building to accommodate the growing group and to expand our services.”

St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care is located at 132 1/2 Albany St. For more information, call 315-655-8171 or visit sjhsyr.org/location/st-josephs-physicians-primary-care-cazenovia.