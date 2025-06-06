Live music jazzes up alfresco dinners on Wednesdays at the Sherwood Inn

They’re serving up some hot live music along with delicious four-course dinners on Wednesdays, outdoors at the Sherwood Inn as the Timeless Hearing Summer Concert Series continues through Aug. 20.

The concerts are presented by CNY Jazz Central.

This week the featured performer is blues vocalist Diana Jacobs who will play from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the porch at the Hannum House lawn, just west of the historic inn at 26 W. Genesee St., in Skaneateles.

Along with her guitarist husband, Mettis Jacobs, she founded the Diana Jacobs Band, a high-energy funk, soul, R&B horn band.

Their all-original album, “Good Metticine,” earned them the 2018 Syracuse Area Music Award followed in 2020 by another Sammy Award for “What She Needs.”

Reservations for the summer concert dinners are required by visiting sherwoodinns.com/dining or by calling 315-685-3405.

A complete à la carte menu and full bar is always available. In case of rain, the music moves inside the inn itself.

Otherwise, the porch of the Hannum House will serve as the stage.

The distinctive, powder blue Hannum House is believed to have been built circa 1840, as Skaneateles evolved from a farming settlement into a more diversified community.

Its namesake, Spencer Hannum, was twice elected president of the village and helped steer it through a period of major growth.

“This year the Sherwood Inn’s summer lineup will be stronger than ever with the support of sponsor Timeless Hearing, the leading hearing technology providers in the region,” said CNY Jazz Executive Director Larry Luttinger. “We’re proud to partner with Timeless Hearing.”

The 2025 concert series continues on Wednesdays, June 18 with Brubeck Brothers’ pianist Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack, June 25 at cabaret singer Cheri Giraud, July 2 with Actual Proof, the new quintet led by bassist Ronnie France.

The music flows on July 9 with Julie & Rick’s Jazz Asylum, July 16 with Alex Becerra and Andrea Miceli, July 30 with drummer Dave Hanlon’s Trio, Aug. 6 with Cheri Giraud & Neil Cohen, Aug. 13 with Vanessa Vacanti & The Jazz Mafia, and the series concludes on Aug. 20 with scat singer Nancy Kelly.

The Sherwood’s menus feature gourmet selections such as shrimp and avocado ceviche with fresh lime, Cajun shrimp & corn chowder, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled tomato fettuccini, vegetables a la plancha and peach cobbler with fresh whipped cream.

Or you may order entrees such as lemon-brined chicken Milanese with garlic aioli, fried polenta cake, wild mushroom ragout or grilled asparagus,