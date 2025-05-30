Tap Root Fields farm stand offers locally grown plants, produce

A few years ago, Tap Root Fields debuted its farm stand, which sits at the roadside entrance of the farm at 4272 Jordan Road, solely with its popular annual plant sale.

This year, to celebrate the spring season and their expanding growing operation, they’ve added produce, including asparagus and rhubarb, to the initial offering.

Locals and visitors of Skaneateles can expect new items like asparagus and wildflower seed packets and old favorites — from carrots, beets, and peppers to onions, potatoes, and squash, and much more — through the spring, summer, and fall as crops come into season.

Tap Root Fields, founded by Josh Allyn, is a small farm that leverages sustainable and regenerative practices to make its high quality produce, pantry items, and cannabis products.

For example, Tap Root Fields upcycles municipal waste like leaves for compost and carefully manages the land to maintain optimal soil health and encourage biodiversity.

The vegetable and pantry side of the business is led by Jamie Hunt, Tap Root Fields’ director of farm operations, who emphasizes ongoing education for himself and his team.

He and Allyn connected early on a passion for growing food that people in the community can feel good about — and trust where it came from.

“We’re really excited to bring new items like our asparagus to the community this year,” said Jessica Howard, head vegetable grower. “It’s been hugely rewarding to work so hard with the team here to plan, plant, and cultivate these new vegetables. We’ve seen them thrive and it makes us very happy to offer these beautifully grown items on the cart.”

“Our focus has been on creating the best growing environments for all of our vegetables to get the best quality and yield,” Matt Ertzinger, the farm’s production lead, added. “We’ve learned a tremendous amount in the last few years and it’s been incredible to build on the mountain of work that preceded us to apply it to our own environment and land composition.”

Vegetables and pantry items like the farm’s signature black garlic salt and spicy maple drizzle, are on offer at the farm now through Halloween this year.

Pantry items can be found on the farm cart and online for direct ordering — and soon at Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa, the forthcoming 89-room hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, coming to 1000 Mottville Road later this summer.

For the latest on farm cart items available all season long, sign up for the Tap Root Fields newsletter at taprootfields.com and follow them @taprootfields and get the latest on the opening of Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa later this summer through their newsletter and Instagram at skaneatelesfields.com and @skaneatelesfields.