June events at Baltimore Woods

Summer is almost here, and so is another month of exciting programs for all at Baltimore Woods Nature Center! From a Wilderness Survival Workshop to a sketching program focused on reptiles and amphibians, to a program featuring tips on how to prepare to be outside in nature this summer, and a special Summer Solstice Forest Therapy program, there is something for everyone at Baltimore Woods this June. Visit baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/ to see all of the upcoming programs and events and register to reserve your spot. .

June 4: Stewardship Work Night, 5:00-7:00pm

Join a new community, learn new skills, spend time outside, and give back as a volunteer through stewarding the preserve for all to enjoy. Participants should wear long pants, close-toed shoes, work gloves, bring water, and be prepared to work. Work days can be somewhat strenuous at times and heavy rain will postpone the work day. Tools and training are provided, and there is no fee for signing up to volunteer online at baltimorewoods.org/stewardship-work-days-2/ Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108.

June 6: Value of Green Space, 7:00-8:00pm The ways in which we connect with nature vary, but the mind and body benefits are similar for everyone. Through a thoughtful discussion, we will get the opportunity to share our experiences in nature and how we feel those connections impact our wellness. We will start with a hike to Phillip’s Pond and gather under a shaded spot at the water’s edge for our discussion. Come ready to share your experiences and ready to hear others’ perspectives. Program is for adults. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/value-of-green-space/

June 7: Stewardship Work Day, 9:00am-12:00pm

June 7: Wilderness Skills Workshop: Knots & Shelters for Wilderness Survival, 10:00am-1:00pm

Unlock the secrets of shelter building and essential outdoor skills. Learn to construct a variety of shelters—whether it’s a tarp, lean-to, debris hut, or other improvised structure—to keep you warm and protected in any wilderness environment. Learn the most crucial knots for securing shelters, rigging lines, and elevating your outdoor craftsmanship. This hands-on experience will empower you to thrive in the wild. Program is for adults. Cost: $30. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/wilderness-skills-workshop-knots-and-shelters-for-wilderness-survival/

June 7: Literature and Nature Book Group, 10:30am -12:00pm

Calling all nature-loving bookworms! The Literature & Nature Book Group at Baltimore Woods welcomes you to nourish and enhance your appreciation of the natural world with ongoing friendly discussions of great writing on that theme. Open to all interested adult members of the community, we will meet at the Interpretive Center (or outside if weather permits) one Saturday a month to delve into a reading of fiction or creative nonfiction chosen by participants. Our next meeting will take place on June 7 from 10:30 AM to Noon when we will be discussing Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard. Participants can also get a head start on the July book, The Immense Journey by Loren Eiseley. Program for adults and is facilitated by Todd Stregiel. Cost: Free! Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/bookgroup/.

June 13: Photography with a Telescope, 8:00-10:00pm Do you have an interest in photographing celestial objects such as the moon, planets, or stars through a telescope? This hands-on workshop with Bob Piekiel will cover the basic details for attaching cell phone cameras and digital cameras to a telescope, and how to properly expose the images. Bring your camera(s), and bring your own scope if you have one, or use one provided. We will get started when it is still light and easy-to-see the parts, then get to some actual picture-taking. Program is for ages 10 and up. $10 members; $15 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/photography-with-a-telescope/

June 14: Sketching Reptiles and Amphibians, 10:00am-12:30pm As spring transitions to summer, reptiles and amphibians are becoming very active. This is the perfect time to practice getting to know them through sketching. In the first half of the program, we will spend some time sketching our resident turtles and amphibians in the nature center. Then, we will caravan to the lower parking lot and head over to Phillips’ Pond to catch amphibians and draw them. Program is for ages 8 and up. $10 members; $15 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/sketching-reptiles-and-amphibians/

June 20: Sounds of Summer, 10:00-11:30am Summer is here, and there are endless sounds resonating through Baltimore Woods. We will go for a walk around the forest to listen for the breeze blowing through the full green leaves, gray tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and the wood thrushes singing their echoing songs. Join us as we explore the sounds of nature during its most active time of the year. Program is for adults.

$6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/sounds-of-summer/

June 21: Forest Therapy Walk, 9:30am-12:00pm Cultures all around the world celebrate the Summer Solstice by reconnecting with nature. This program will consist of a Forest Therapy Walk combined with Summer Solstice rituals. The Summer Solstice reminds us to turn inward and find the nourishment to grow. It is a time to reflect on personal growth and get connected to playfulness, creativity, and expanding consciousness into the realm of possibility. The walk will end with a guided intention setting tea ritual followed by snacks. This is not a hike, but rather a slow walk to no walk at times. Program is for adults. Cost: $30. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/forest-therapy-walk-22/

June 21: How to Get Outside!, 1:00-3:00pm Looking to go outside more this summer but don’t know where to start? What do I bring? What do I wear? Where do I go? Getting started with outdoor hiking and camping doesn’t have to be intimidating! Baltimore Woods is here to help take some of the guesswork out of enjoying the outdoors. We’ll teach you how to prepare for summer adventures from a quick walk in the park to overnight trips so you can simply enjoy being out on the trail! Program is for ages 15 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/how-to-get-outside/

June 29: Family Forest Therapy Walk, 1:00-3:00pm Forest Therapy/Shinrin Yoku is a chance to be with nature, perhaps in a different way then you are used to. This is not a hike – instead, we will saunter and, at times, sit during the walk. June Leo-Randazzo is a ANFT Certified Forest Therapy Guide who will offer you and your children invitations which help you to be more aware of your senses (sight, smell, sound, touch, imagination, etc) to slow down and connect with the wonders of nature. There is no right or wrong way to participate in the invitations. We will simply experience the treasures that can be found in nature through this playful, interactive, and mindful experience. Program is for ages 5 and up. $10 ages 5-13; $30 ages 14 and up. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/family-forest-therapy-walk-5/