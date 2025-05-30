CNY Land Trust announces new executive director

The Central New York Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) conservation organization that has protected the region’s unique natural areas for more than 50 years, recently announced Patrick Lynch as its new executive director.

Lynch comes to the organization from Syracuse University,where he oversaw rural development programs at SU’s Environmental Finance Center and worked with municipalities and state agencies across New York to secure funding for water infrastructure improvements.

Lynch previously served in several nonprofit leadership roles, including director of policy and planning for a watershed association in New England and international director for a Chilean foundation in Patagonia.

“Patrick is highly qualified to further our environmental protection goals, and foster partnerships with local communities, dedicated volunteers, land stewards and staff,” said Andy Ramsgard, an architect in Skaneateles and chair of the board of CNYLT. “He brings a wealth of experience and ideas to our organization and we look forward to partnering with him to continue our mission to maintain and restore habitats, improve water quality, and provide opportunities for families to connect with the environment.”

“I am thrilled to be taking over as the Land Trust’s next director,” said Lynch. “My wife and I have loved Central New York ever since moving here three years ago so she could earn a master’s degree at SUNY-ESF. We’ve spent many weekends exploring CNYLT’s different preserves and paddling all the lakes and rivers across the region. I’m excited to get to work at our headquarters at the Woodchuck Hill Preserve and continue meeting all the people who keep this organization going.”

Lynch’s educational background includes a BA in economics and English literature from Fairfield University, a JD from Vanderbilt Law School, and a master’s in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School.

“This is an important time for Central New York to really come together to advance conservation goals,” said Steve Schwab, vice chair of CNYLT’s board. “We just planted 1,500 trees at our new O’Neill Farm Preserve out in Skaneateles with a momentous effort from over 70 volunteers. We still have a lot of work to do there and at our other preserves, so I am thrilled Patrick is joining our team to lead our mission now and in the future.”