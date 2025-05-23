June programs at the Skaneateles Library

Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

Streaming & Saving: Get to Know Libby & Hoopla | Wednesday, June 4 at 6:00 PM | Unlock the full power of your library card! Join us for a hands-on session exploring Libby and Hoopla—two free apps that let you borrow eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and more. Save money and enjoy entertainment on the go. Registration requested.

Sit ‘n Stitch | Monday, June 2 from 1:30 – 3:00 PM | Do you love to knit, crochet, embroider, needle felt, cross-stitch, or explore other fiber arts? Bring your WIP (work in progress) and join us for a relaxing and social crafting session!

Meet new friends, reconnect with old ones, and share ideas in a welcoming space. While this is not an instructional class, you can learn from the wisdom of fellow crafters and offer your own tips and tricks. Sit ‘n Stitch will meet the first Monday of each month.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, June 10 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Morning Book Club: Loot | Monday, June 16 at 10:30 AM |This month we’re reading Loot by Tania James. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Local Author Talk: The New Weight Loss Era with Kelly Springer, RD | Tuesday, June 17 at 6:30 PM | Join nationally recognized Registered Dietitian and author Kelly Springer for an empowering discussion on her new book, The New Weight Loss Era: Navigating Nutrition with a Dietitian’s Expertise in the Age of Medications. Whether you’re currently taking a GLP-1 weight loss medication or simply looking for a healthier path forward, this event is for you. Kelly will share practical strategies for using nutrition to support long-term weight loss, improve energy, and transform your health from the inside out. Learn how the right food choices can amplify medication success—or even reduce the need for it altogether. Kelly’s approach is science-based, supportive, and full of hope. You’ll leave with tangible tips, renewed motivation, and a better understanding of how nutrition can truly change your life—no matter where you’re starting from.

Q&A and book signing to follow. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. For adults.

Cookbook Club | Wednesday, June 18 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

My Neighborhood Story Time at Amberations | Thursday, June 19 at 10:30 AM | Join us at Amberations for Story Time! Learn about Amberations and explore the frog pond, sand pit, and shallow creek. Meet Joe, the donkey, and a variety of friendly goats and feed them some carrot sticks supplied by Ms. Mary Beth. Please dress appropriately and don’t forget the sunscreen! For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver (older siblings are welcome!) Registration requested.

Afternoon Movie: Wicked | Thursday, June 19 at 1:30 PM | Step into Oz for our showing of the movie musical, the spellbinding story behind the witches we thought we knew. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, this film is full of heart, magic, and unforgettable music. All ages welcome—are you Team Pink or Team Green? PG | 2 hr 40 min | 2024

Guitar Concert: John Ferrara | Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 PM | With the sole purpose of promoting the art of the classic guitar and its rich history, John Ferrara has set out to perform for a diverse audience in a wide range of settings. From the classroom to the concert stage, he has shared his love of music inspiring both young and old alike.

His eclectic repertoire includes an assortment of solo guitar works from the Renaissance to the present day. A large portion of his music focuses on Spanish & Latin American Guitar Masterpieces. His repertoire consists of original works composed for guitar as well as transcriptions from many musical sources.

Bach Suites at the Library | Monday, June 23 at 2:00 PM | Joe Hagen, Viola & Brian Gadbow, Cello from Off The Dock Chamber Festival will present a matinée concert for community members in advance of their main season of local events. Conversation to follow with Joe Hagen, Skaneateles Schools Alumnus and Executive Director of Off The Dock. Presented in partnership with Off the Dock.



Evening Book Club: Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books| Wednesday, June 25 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Summer Kick-off Party | Monday, June 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM | Jumpstart your summer with our Summer Kick-Off Party! Drop by to learn all about our exciting summer programs, pick up your Reading Dragons & Friends starter pack or Summer Bookmark and gear up for a season of lakeside lounging, late-night reading, and “just one more chapter” moments. With a little more sunshine and a lot more freedom, summer is the perfect time to get lost in a story—and we’re here to help you gear up!

Choose a free gently-used book to launch your summer reading journey

Pick up your Reading Dragons & Friends starter pack or Summer Bookmark to start collecting and tracking all your reads

Personalize your very own tote bag with patches, pins, and fabric markers—perfect for filling up at the library all summer long

All ages welcome!

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Inclusive Story Time | Thursdays at 9:15 AM: A fun and inclusive space where children can enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities at their own pace and comfort level. Designed to be welcoming for all children, especially those who are neurodivergent, have diverse abilities and needs, and who are overstimulated by larger story times. Registration required. For ages 2 -5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.