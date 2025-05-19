B’ville couple completes Erie Canalway Challenge

By Anna Edwards

Lisa and Jim Saunders, who lost their daughter, Elizabeth, in 2006 after a battle with cytomegalovirus, recently completed the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail to continue spreading awareness for their fight against the virus.

Congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the leading viral cause of birth defects. It can cause hearing loss and autism. CMV is often spread through contact with the saliva or urine of young children.

Lisa did not know this at the time of her pregnancy, and since her daughter’s death, she has made it her mission to educate future and current mothers on the dangers of the virus.

The Saunders spent five years completing the Erie Canalway Trail, visiting the trail about once a month and placing Stop CMV rocks along the way to spread awareness for their cause.

They faced rain, ice, snakes, and mosquitoes. They often had to double back on the trail to retrieve their car, walking twice as far as they really needed to.

Lisa said the trail brought them closer to Upstate New York as they tried new foods and learned about both personal and general history.

She said walking the trail was a way for her to do something for the cause that many mothers aren’t able to do.

“Putting out the Stop CMV rocks is a way for me to make people aware,” she said. “Yeah, not everyone is going to pick them up, but people do.”

When the Saunders completed their journey in Albany at the end of April, Lisa went to the Legislative Office Building in Albany and asked members of the Assembly Health Committee to pass a new CMV bill that would require testing of all newborns in New York State for congenital CMV.

This bill would allow newborns positive for CMV to be considered for antivirals, which need to be given in the early days of life to improve brain growth and hearing.

Lisa emphasized the importance of diagnosing all cases at birth so that treatment plans can be made.

About 275 of the 210,000 babies born in the state between October 2023 and September 2024 had “convincing evidence of congenital CMV,” according to Andrew Handel, MD, of Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Handel is the Co-Primary Investigator of PROACTIVE NYS, a long-term follow-up study of young children with congenital CMV.

“We’ve seen cases of missed clinically apparent cCMV during the NYS universal screening program. There have been some infants with features of cCMV that went unrecognized until the universal screen returned positive,” he said.

In 2022, “Elizabeth’s Law” was passed in New York State.

Named after the Saunders’ daughter, the law makes it so that childcare providers and pregnant women in New York State receive educational materials on how to protect pregnancies from CMV.

Following the victory, Lisa has continued to fight for legislation against this overlooked virus.

“I want people to be aware of how to protect their pregnancy. That’s why I do everything that I do. So that they won’t be like me: surprised,” she said.

Lisa is now a “Canalway Challenge Ambassador,” meaning that she will encourage others to take the challenges on the Erie Canalway Trail between Buffalo and Albany.

Trail-goers can take the 1st, 15, 90, 180, 200 or 360-mile Challenge. Finishers of the various challenges receive a certificate, magnet, sticker, and Erie Canal 200 commemorative patch.

Lisa said 2025 is the Erie Canal’s Bicentennial, so it’s a great time to begin the challenge. She said she hopes to use her platform to inspire people to become “end-to-enders,” or to complete any other mile goal.

“People are encouraged to register their Canalway Challenge because it shows support for the Erie Canal and the Canalway Trail by providing data on how many use it and in what way, which helps justify further investment in the canal,” said Lisa.

Lisa registered her Challenge as a team: “Lisa & Jim Saunders to Stop CMV, #1 Birth Defects Virus.”

As a part of her ambassador role, Lisa will be giving talks on her 360-mile journey at the Jordan Historical Society on Aug. 5 and at the Baldwinsville Rotary Club on Sept. 17.

“I enjoy talking about the history of the Erie Canal, our walk across New York State one step at a time, and what inspired us to persevere,” she said.

Lisa also released a book after completing the trail, titled, “Walking the Erie Canalway Trail: A Search for 7 Wonders, Bathrooms and Beer to Stop CMV.”

It is available on Amazon.