Under a bright blue sky dotted with puffy white clouds, Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott celebrated Earth Day in Marcellus, helping to announce nearly three quarters of a million dollars in county funding for environmentally-themed projects in her 6th Legislative District.

She was joined at Green Gateway Park by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, officials from the Village and Town of Marcellus, and leaders of local environmental organizations.

Students from Marcellus Central School District were also there. The district’s high school sits directly across Nine Mile Creek from the park and a few years back, an independent study class decided to take on an improvement project at the park. It’s been so successful, the county is now contributing funding so work can continue.

“It is so great to see our young people caring about our community and about our environment” says Legislator Abbott. “The collaboration they’ve facilitated between the county, the village and town, and the community is just incredible, and really shows just how much of an impact someone can have if they put their mind to it.”

With the county’s support, a community pavilion will be constructed at the park, inspired by the historic trolley stations of days gone by. Scenic walkways will be created, with one connecting the park with Marcellus Park and a second connecting Marcellus with Camillus. The first ADA-compliant fishing platform along Nine Mile Creek will be built, and aesthetic water retention areas will be added to help enhance the park’s natural beauty and sustainability.

Previous work orchestrated by the students includes the building of a pedestrian bridge over the creek, the creation of an outdoor classroom using large rocks, and the addition of a new scenic walking path lined with plaques honoring the site’s past.

County funding was also announced to help the Finger Lakes Land Trust transform almost 100 acres in the Village of Skaneateles into a forever wild nature preserve with scenic overlooks and a walking trail for all to enjoy. The land features 1,200 feet of frontage on Shotwell Brook, which is of environmental significance as it is a tributary that enters Skaneateles Lake near the intake for the City of Syracuse water supply.

Onondaga County is also supporting the Otisco Lake Preservation Association with their weed management plan. Funding will help the volunteer-run organization purchase a harvesting boat for the removal of native invasive species including Eurasian milfoil, curly pond weed, water chestnuts and brittle naiad. Otisco Lake is the water source for many in southern and western Onondaga County.

In total, the county is investing $650,000 in these initiatives. Each focuses on revitalizing the county’s blue and green spaces which is one of five components in the county’s comprehensive plan, Plan Onondaga, which Legislator Abbott helped approve in 2023.

“These investments by Onondaga County are phenomenal” she adds. “Earth Day and every day, we all must be good stewards of our environment and take steps to ensure residents, visitors and future generations can enjoy our greenways and blueways.”