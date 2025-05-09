In bloom at Baltimore Woods

The temperatures are rising and nature is in bloom. If you find yourself wanting to spend more time outdoors with the onset of spring, going out on a hike along the 7+ miles of trails at Baltimore Woods or signing up for a guided program is the perfect opportunity! Visit baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/ to see all of the upcoming programs and events this month at Baltimore Woods.

May 10: Folklore Fungi, 1:00-3:00pm Mushrooms bring the world together! Cultures around the world are connected through art and stories intertwined with fungi. Discover May’s fungi along the trails at Baltimore Woods while recounting historical tales of fabulous mushrooms that still inspire our own imaginations today. Program is for ages 15 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/folklore-fungi/

May 11: Mother’s Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens, 10:00am-4:00pm Bring the family to Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus for a one-of-a-kind, outdoor garden experience like no other! The Garden Tour is a not-to-be-missed spring event in Central New York. At this self-guided event, you can stroll the lawns and paths through 40+ acres of vibrant gardens, with amazing sights and surprises around every turn. Bring a picnic lunch (or get food from a food truck on site), find a cozy spot, and soak up the afternoon sunshine by the pond at this fun family day full of exploration and wonder around every turn. Guests can browse a selection of plants available for purchase in the greenhouse and check out raffle items in the barn! Pre-sale ticket sales close May 9 at 4pm. Individual pre-sale tickets: $15 (ages 9 and up). Children 8 and under are

admitted free. Event day ticketing is available, but cannot be guaranteed. This event takes place rain or shine. No pets please. For more information and to get your pre-sale tickets, visit baltimorewoods.org/mothers-day-garden-tour-at-sycamore-hill-gardens/

Annual Native Plant Sale at Baltimore Woods, May 16 4:00-7:30pm & May 17 9:00am-2:00pm Join us for a fun-filled weekend celebrating the importance of native plants and supporting Baltimore Woods Nature Center! Visitors can expect to find a wide selection of perennials, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, woodland plants, and more at this year’s plant sale, featuring a new set of great local vendors this year! On Friday, vendors will include Amanda’s Native Garden, Silver Tree Forest Farm, and Our Indigenous Garden. On Saturday, Amanda’s Native Garden and Silver Tree Forest Farm will return and will be joined by Faverolles Gardens. Pat Jokajtys will also be at the sale both days selling her famous hand-grown tomatoes. Kambuyu Marimba will also be performing live music in the pavilion on Friday evening at 6pm. Picnic plates will be available throughout the weekend for purchase, and visitors can try their luck at a raffle inside the Interpretive Center. For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org/annual-native-plant-sale-bwnc/

May 22: Treefrogs and Peepers, 8:30 -10:00pm Things are really heating up at the pond! Treefrogs and peepers are putting on a show at Phillips Pond that you won’t want to miss. It’s the concert of spring with frogs singing from every corner of the pond and you are invited to see the show. Program is for ages 10 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/treefrogs-and-peepers/

May 23: Spring Feeder Friends, 10:00am -12:00pm Watching birds is a proven stress reliever and spring is a great time to put up feeders to meet the spring visitors! As the seasons transition, we can observe the birds that travel to and through our community, noting them each year. Come for this relaxing indoor program to observe and learn to identify the birds most commonly seen during spring. Program is for adults. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/spring-feeder-friends/

On display through May 30: 2025 Student Art Exhibit Baltimore Woods Nature Center is once again celebrating the work of young people in their annual Student Art Exhibit. The nature-inspired artwork of students from five local school districts will be on display in the Interpretive Center from May 3 through May 30. Learn more at baltimorewoods.org/art-gallery/

May 31: Cool Crawlies, 10:00-11:00am The weather is warm, the flowers are blooming, and the bugs are out and about! With butterfly nets and bug jars in hand, we will explore habitats above and underground to look for cool insects. Come discover the amazing adaptations of these little creatures that are living right in our backyard. Program is for families with children ages 4-12. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/cool-crawlies/