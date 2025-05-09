Car donated to help OCC Students

Onondaga Community College’s Automotive Technology program has a new teaching tool, thanks to the generosity of the Matthews Auto family of dealerships. In conjunction with Nissan North America, Matthews Auto donated to the college a 2025 Infiniti QX60. It’s a high-end 3-row luxury SUV loaded with options, which Automotive Technology students will be able to work on and learn from. “The new technology students will experience while working on this vehicle will provide them with real-life applications as they go into the workforce,” said Jon Seargant, Program Coordinator of OCC’s Automotive Technology program.

For students in Automotive Technology programs, it’s a luxury to work on vehicles with the latest technology, and Seargant already has plans for how he and fellow professors will make the most of the opportunity. “We’ll plant ‘electrical bugs’ in it and ask students to diagnose the problem. We’ll present them with real-world scenarios that will prepare them for rewarding careers as auto technicians.”

“The ultimate goal is to invest in the future technicians of the communities we operate in,” said Mathews Auto Chief Operating Officer Vinnie Salvagni. “We had an opportunity to step up and give young techs live experience on new vehicles at our expense. Perhaps down the line, some of these students will end up with a Matthews name tag.”

“We’re so grateful to Mathews Auto for their commitment to our region and its workforce needs,” said OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton. “We all know how challenging it can be when we need our vehicles worked on but have to wait for an appointment because highly skilled auto technicians are at a premium. This gift will help satisfy workforce demands, and we appreciate Mathews Auto’s generosity and shared vision.”

Ultimately, two academic programs at OCC will benefit from the gift. Several years from now, when the technology in the Infiniti QX60 has become outdated, its main components, such as the engine and transmission, will be removed for Auto Tech students to work on and learn from. The remainder of the vehicle will be turned over to OCC’s Fire Protection Technology degree program, where students will learn from mock accidents, extrications, and live fire exercises.