OCC announces new learning opportunity

Onondaga Community College (OCC) and SUNY Delhi today signed an agreement that provides local learning opportunities for students enrolled in SUNY Delhi’s Veterinary Science Technology online program . While enrolled at SUNY Delhi and taking online classes, students will also be able to take general education courses at OCC, which will count toward their SUNY Delhi degree. Students will also be able to access hands-on learning opportunities in Syracuse at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s state-of-the-art Animal Health Center , which opened just 3 years ago. These experiential learning opportunities will count directly toward their SUNY Delhi degree, giving students a unique blend of academic and real-world training without leaving the region.

The collaboration is the product of efforts in the United States Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community Colleges Grant. OCC is leading a team of 11 community colleges in the HealthCARES Consortium, working toward a statewide goal of increasing the healthcare workforce by 20% in 5 years.

“We are so grateful to SUNY Delhi for their dedication and shared vision in expanding access to the nation’s first Veterinary Science Technology program. We also commend Onondaga County’s leadership for providing students with the facilities in which they can train for rewarding careers in the world-class Animal Health Center at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Together, all of us are united in our common goal of strengthening the healthcare workforce through higher education,” said OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton.

“SUNY Delhi is thrilled to partner with Onondaga Community College to open doors for students in the Syracuse area to pursue a high-quality Veterinary Science Technology degree online while staying local,” said SUNY Delhi President Dr. Mary Bonderoff. “This innovative collaboration is especially beneficial for those who are place-bound or currently working in a veterinary practice and seeking to pursue a degree in the field. By combining SUNY Delhi’s nationally recognized veterinary technology coursework with general education classes at OCC and hands-on learning at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, this program offers a direct path to fulfilling careers in veterinary care.”