May at the Skaneateles Library

Spring Session: Inclusive Story Time | Thursdays, April 24- May 29 at 9:15 | This program creates a fun and inclusive space where children can enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities at their own pace and comfort level. Designed to be welcoming for neurodivergent children, children with diverse abilities and needs, children who are overstimulated by large group settings, this story time follows a repetitive routine and incorporates movement, songs, sign language, and stories. Registration required. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Family Read Aloud Book Club | Thursday, May 1 at 6:00 PM | Pick up your copy of Frindle by Andrew Clements and read aloud as a family. Join us for a pizza party featuring a book discussion and activity inspired by the story. Registration required. For families.



Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Saturday, May 3 at 1:00 PM| This monthly writing workshop with local author, Karen Hempson, will guide kids in brainstorming, writing, and editing their own stories. Registration required. For Ages 8 – 12.

The Wonders and Perils of Spring Bird Migration | Sunday, May 4 at 2:30 PM | It’s peak spring bird migration! This presentation by Meredith Barges of Lights Out Central New York will explore the incredible journeys that migratory birds make to Central New York every spring. Attendees will learn what kinds of BIRDS migrate through our region. Where are they going? Why do they FLY so far, and how does the SPRINGTIME eruption of insects, pollen, and sap affect the timing of MIGRATION? Woven into this narrative will be a conservation message about some perils that migration birds face in and the simple steps we can take at home and at work to help migrating birds reach their destinations safely. For adults.

Card Making with Mary | Wednesday, May 7 at 6:00 PM | A fun and creative workshop where you’ll design and craft your own personalized greeting cards. Mary Darminio will guide you through the process, offering tips and inspiration to help you create beautiful cards for any occasion. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter, this hands-on event is perfect for anyone looking to add a personal touch to their messages. Registration required. For ages 14+

Making Sense of The Anxious Generation | Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 PM | Location: Zoom | Part 4 of the book, Collective Action: What Can We Do? Explore Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation in this four-part virtual book study that delves into the intersection of childhood, mental health, and technology, offering valuable insights for parents, educators, and community members alike. Whether you’ve read the book or are new to the topic, your voice is welcome in this important dialogue.

Join us for a presentation and discussion facilitated by Kristin Moses from the Skaneateles School District and Mary Beth Schwartzwalder from the Skaneateles Library. Presented in partnership with the Skaneateles School District. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For teens and adults.

Guitar Concert: Marko Topchii | Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 PM |

Multi-award-winning Ukrainian classical guitarist Marko Topchii has earned over 100 international competition awards, including 55 First Prizes in prestigious events like the Francisco Tarrega, Andres Segovia, and Guitar Foundation of America competitions. Most recently, he received First Prize in the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition in New York.

He has performed in renowned venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Yamaha Ginza Hall, and Salle Cortot, and has collaborated with orchestras on more than 15 concertos. His discography features albums on Naxos, Fleur de Son Classics, and Contrastes Records. For adults.

Morning Movie: Juror #2 | Tuesday, May 13 at 10:30 AM | Legal thriller directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Nicholas Hoult as a man serving on a jury who realizes he may be responsible for the victim’s death. Caught between duty and self-preservation, he struggles with whether to reveal the truth.

PG-13 |1 hr 54 min | 2024

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, May 13 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Author Talk: Karen Hempson |Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 PM | Join us for an engaging talk with local author, Karen Hempson, as she shares the inspiration behind her newest novel, Shellback, a coming-of-age story based on the real-life experiences of her father, a WWII Navy veteran. Karen will discuss her writing and research process, read a selection from the book, and answer your questions. Books will be available for purchase at the end of the program. Don’t miss this heartfelt and fascinating look into history brought to life through fiction!

For teens and adults.

Youth in Harmony: Auburn Junior High School Chamber Group| Saturday, May 17 at 2:00 PM | The Auburn Junior High School Chamber Group is a small group of exceptional string musicians in the AJHS orchestra. These musicians are a part of the chamber group to further challenge themselves on their instruments. Led by orchestra teacher Madeline Hommel, they have performed at many venues and events around Auburn and Skaneateles such as the Ward O’ Hara Agricultural Museum, The Skaneateles Garden Tour, the Stryker Homes in Auburn, and the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony in Auburn. For all ages.

Morning Book Club: Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands| Monday, May 19 at 10:30 AM |This month we’re reading Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by by Kate Beaton. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Cookbook Club: Local Foods | Wednesday, May 21 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! For adults.

Evening Book Club: People of the Book | Wednesday, May 28 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.