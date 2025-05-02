JEDIS showcases exemplary literacy program

Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School (JEDIS) recently had the honor of welcoming educators from Seneca Falls Central School District for an in-depth look at the school’s renowned literacy program.

The visit provided an opportunity for educators to observe JEDIS’ fourth and fifth-grade curriculum in action, highlighting innovative teaching strategies and student engagement in literacy.

JEDIS has built a reputation for excellence in literacy instruction, implementing a well-rounded approach that combines foundational skills with critical thinking and creativity.

Students actively participate in reading workshops, guided discussions, and hands-on activities that deepen comprehension and foster a love for literature.

The school’s curriculum aligns with best practices in literacy education, ensuring students develop strong reading and writing skills that prepare them for lifelong success.

“Our literacy program is designed to not only teach reading and writing but to inspire students to become thoughtful, confident learners,” said JEDIS Principal Alexis Ridlon. “We focus on meeting each student where they are and providing them with the tools they need to grow. It was a pleasure to share our strategies with the educators from Seneca Falls and exchange ideas on how to continue strengthening literacy education.”

During the visit, Seneca Falls educators observed classroom lessons, interacted with students, and engaged in discussions with JEDIS teachers about curriculum development and instructional techniques.

The collaboration emphasized the importance of professional learning communities and the value of sharing successful strategies between districts.

JEDIS remains committed to maintaining high standards in literacy education and looks forward to continuing to lead by example.

By fostering a strong foundation in reading and writing, the school ensures that its students are well-equipped for academic success in the years ahead.