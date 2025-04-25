Skaneateles Library to host guitar performance

The Skaneateles Library, in partnership with the Great Lakes Guitar Society, is proud to welcome world-renowned classical guitarist Marko Topchii as part of its Monthly Guitar Series on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30pm. This free concert will take place in the library and is open to the public. Doors open at 7:00pm.

This very special performance marks the final stop on Topchii’s eight-month tour celebrating his win at the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition—one of the most prestigious honors in the classical guitar world.

A prodigy from Ukraine with an international reputation, Marko Topchii has performed in many of the world’s top venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York, Salle Cortot in Paris, Yamaha Ginza Hall in Tokyo, and the Grand Hall of the Kyiv Philharmonic. He has also appeared as a soloist with orchestras performing more than 15 concertos for guitar and orchestra. His critically acclaimed recordings can be found on labels including Naxos, Fleur de Son Classics, and Contrastes Records.

Beginning his guitar studies at the age of four under Volodymyr Homenyuk, Marko went on to graduate from the Kharkiv Conservatory and pursue advanced studies under notable mentors like Volodymyr Dotsenko and Yuri Aleksik. In 2018, he joined the professional studies programme of the San Francisco Conservatory in the class of Judicaёl Perroy, with whom he continued his studies at Haute Ecole de Musique de Geneve as part of the Master Soloiste programme.

“We’re so excited to host Marko Topchii in Skaneateles and share his incredible talent with our community,” said Nickie Marquis, Director of the Skaneateles Library. “This partnership with the Great Lakes Guitar Society helps us offer world-class music right here at the library—for free—and that’s something really special.”

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear one of today’s most decorated classical guitarists live in an intimate setting.

For more information, visit skaneateleslibrary.org or call 315-685-5135