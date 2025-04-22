WG colorguard coach honored

West Genesee colorguard coach and high school science teacher/department lead Sam Gervaise was recently honored by the Mid York Colorguard Circuit.

On March 29, Gervaise was be inducted into the Circuit’s Hall of Fame during the final retreat at the championship show.

This recognition is timely because it occurs as the Circuit, founded by West Genesee Colorguard coordinator and Hall of Famer Fred Gebhart, celebrates its 60th year.

According to the nomination, Gervaise’s more than 30 years of dedication to the pageantry arts has shaped the lives of countless performers, instructors, and adjudicators, leaving an indelible mark on the activity.

From his early days as a performer with the Rochester Patriots to his current roles as an instructor, adjudicator, and clinician, Sam’s contributions have consistently advanced the standards of excellence in the pageantry arts.

Gervaise’s colorguard teaching career began in 1995 with Central Square High School, where he cultivated a passion for guiding young performers to success. His leadership as colorguard caption head and instructor for the New York State Champion West Genesee Marching Band spanned over 15 years, during which the program earned numerous accolades, including over a dozen state championships. Currently, Sam continues to inspire excellence as an instructor for the West Genesee Varsity Winterguard.

As a judge, Gervaise has set a high standard of expertise and educational insight. A member of the New York Federation of Contest Judges since 2002, he has evaluated performances with an unmatched combination of technical knowledge and artistic sensitivity.

As a WGI equipment, general effect, and chief judge, Gervaise adjudicates multiple regional competitions and the World Championships annually. His feedback not only shapes performances but also inspires growth among performers and designers alike.

Gervaise is a highly sought-after clinician, regularly delivering professional development for instructors and judges across the country.

His workshops emphasize educational pedagogy and performance excellence, fostering a new generation of educators dedicated to the art and sport of colorguard.

Colleagues and participants consistently praise his ability to connect deeply with audiences, making complex concepts accessible and actionable.

Beyond the pageantry arts, Sam has dedicated 30 years to teaching at West Genesee High School, where he chairs the science department.

His dual roles as an educator and pageantry leader reflect his unique ability to merge academic rigor with creative artistry. Sam’s teaching philosophy, rooted in mentorship and growth, has profoundly influenced both his students and his colleagues.

Gervaise’s influence extends far beyond the competitive field.

His passion for the activity, coupled with his dedication to education, has left a lasting legacy on performers, colleagues, and the broader community.

As a mentor, judge, and clinician, Gervaise has empowered countless individuals to reach their full potential while advancing the pageantry arts as a whole.

“Sam’s passion and dedication are unparalleled. He not only inspires performers to excel but also instills a love for the activity that stays with them for life,” notes a longtime colleague.

Gervaise’s contributions to the pageantry arts have been transformative, ensuring the continued growth and evolution of the activity for generations to come.