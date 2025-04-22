Marcellus Rotary to present Good Works Awards May 1

The Marcellus Rotary Club will present their Good Works Award to two deserving candidates at a dinner at the Tuscarora Golf Club on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. : Former Marcellus Mayor John Curtin of 20-plus years; and retiring 20-year Marcellus Ecumenical Food Pantry director Maureen Germain.

Past recipients of the Good Works Award were Rich Nojaim (2015); Mary Jo and Chuck Paul (2004); Susan March (2017), Scott McClurg (2008), among others.

The Marcellus Rotary Club has supported community-minded activities in such tasks as planning the Olde Home Days weekend, including Parade and Duck Race; keeping a section of Route 174 clean through the “Adopt a Highway” program; care for the flowers in front of the Post Office; and distribution of free pre-ordered tree seedlings at an evening in late spring at the Marcellus Park office.

Thursday May 1 dinner at 6:30 p.m., awards presentation at 7:15 p.m. For a dinner reservation at $45 per person, which includes a Menu of ribeye, chicken riggies, meatballs, Utica Greens, call Marcellus Rotary President Charlie Smith at 315-673-2476, or Board Member Patrick Reagan, 315-640-2506.