Baltimore Woods Nature Center celebrates student art

Submitted by Karen Jean Smith

Art Gallery Coordinator

Nature and art are a great combination for people of all ages and that definitely includes the students in our local schools. And so, Baltimore Woods Nature Center is once again celebrating the work of young people in their annual Student Art Exhibit.

The nature-inspired artwork of kindergarten through senior high students from five local school districts will be on display in the John Weeks Interpretive Center from May 3 through May 30.

The exhibit of paintings, drawings, ceramics, prints, photographs and more will be launched with a reception and ceremony for the artists, their families, friends and teachers.

The public is invited to enjoy this colorful and lively exhibit in the John A. Weeks Gallery Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 4 p.m.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus and there are no admission or parking fees.

“This is such an important show,” states gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith. “Connecting young people with the natural world through wisdom and wonder and educating them to become good stewards of the earth are among the primary goals of Baltimore Woods Nature Center. The creation and appreciation of nature-inspired art is one of the many ways of making those fundamental connections, and young people do it so well!”

Baltimore Woods Nature Center wishes to thank the art teachers who put in the extra time to make it possible for their students to participate in this exhibit.

MarcellusCentralSchool District

DriverMiddle School

Maia Toimil

Art Educator: CherFerrara

MarcellusSenior High School

Katie Devereaux, Olivia VanRyn

Art Educator: Tara Charles

Ava Chepak, Ace Stoughtenger, Jane Middaugh

Art Educator: Daniel Bingham

OnondagaCentralSchool District

RockwellElementary School

Fiona O’Toole, Maeve Bennett, Viola Fabian

Art Educator: Melissa Ryan

WheelerIntermediateSchool

Aaliyah Clark, Isla Eroh, Amelia Weier

Art Educator: Melissa Ryan

OnondagaJuniorSenior High School

Sylvana Adams, Riley Mulligan, Quan’Dai Bowens

Art Educator: Kimberly Beckeman

Madison Szabo, Benjamin Nett, Lilyann Ziebarth

Art Educator: Jackie Passetti

Skaneateles Central School District

State Street Elementary School

Molly Sandak, Frankie Valentino, Cora Schmidt

Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton

Waterman Elementary School

Bernadette Eriksen, Vincent Williams, Lia Dietz

Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton

Skaneateles Middle School

Michael Dent, Nellie Girzadas

Art Educator: Jessica Murphy

SkaneatelesSenior High School

Desi Pienaar, Evangeline Wise, Ruby Evans

Art Educator: Tracy Hale

West Genesee Central School District

West Genesee Intermediate School

Hannah Brown, William Sullivan, Terra Goff

Art Educator: William Haining