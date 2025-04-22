Baltimore Woods Nature Center celebrates student art

Submitted by Karen Jean Smith
Art Gallery Coordinator
Nature and art are a great combination for people of all ages and that definitely includes the students in our local schools. And so, Baltimore Woods Nature Center is once again celebrating the work of young people in their annual Student Art Exhibit.
The nature-inspired artwork of kindergarten through senior high students from five local school districts will be on display in the John Weeks Interpretive Center from May 3 through May 30.
The exhibit of paintings, drawings, ceramics, prints, photographs and more will be launched with a reception and ceremony for the artists, their families, friends and teachers.
The public is invited to enjoy this colorful and lively exhibit in the John A. Weeks Gallery Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 4 p.m.
Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus and there are no admission or parking fees.
“This is such an important show,” states gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith. “Connecting young people with the natural world through wisdom and wonder and educating them to become good stewards of the earth are among the primary goals of Baltimore Woods Nature Center. The creation and appreciation of nature-inspired art is one of the many ways of making those fundamental connections, and young people do it so well!”
Baltimore Woods Nature Center wishes to thank the art teachers who put in the extra time to make it possible for their students to participate in this exhibit.
MarcellusCentralSchool District
DriverMiddle School
Maia Toimil
Art Educator: CherFerrara
MarcellusSenior High School
Katie Devereaux, Olivia VanRyn
Art Educator: Tara Charles
Ava Chepak, Ace Stoughtenger, Jane Middaugh
Art Educator: Daniel Bingham
OnondagaCentralSchool District
RockwellElementary School
Fiona O’Toole, Maeve Bennett, Viola Fabian
Art Educator: Melissa Ryan
WheelerIntermediateSchool
Aaliyah Clark, Isla Eroh, Amelia Weier
Art Educator: Melissa Ryan
OnondagaJuniorSenior High School
Sylvana Adams, Riley Mulligan, Quan’Dai Bowens
Art Educator: Kimberly Beckeman
Madison Szabo, Benjamin Nett, Lilyann Ziebarth
Art Educator: Jackie Passetti
Skaneateles Central School District
State Street Elementary School
Molly Sandak, Frankie Valentino, Cora Schmidt
Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton
Waterman Elementary School
Bernadette Eriksen, Vincent Williams, Lia Dietz
Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton
Skaneateles Middle School
Michael Dent, Nellie Girzadas
Art Educator: Jessica Murphy
SkaneatelesSenior High School
Desi Pienaar, Evangeline Wise, Ruby Evans
Art Educator: Tracy Hale
West Genesee Central School District
West Genesee Intermediate School
Hannah Brown, William Sullivan, Terra Goff
Art Educator: William Haining