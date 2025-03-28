Mammography Van hits the road

Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van is on the road and is scheduled to make stops in communities across Central and Northern New York with the goal of making breast cancer screenings easier and more accessible for women.

For the month of April, the Mammo Van will hold clinics in the following places in the Syracuse area including April 9 at the Canton Woods Senior Center in Baldwinsville, April 14 at the LaFayette Town Hall and April 28 at the Liverpool First United Methodist Church.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315-464-2588.

Appointments can also be requested online at upstate.edu/noexcuses.

Appointments are recommended for women who want to get a mammogram, to ensure that they will be seen that day.

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, effecting one in 8 women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer

In the past five years, the van has traveled over 47,000 miles to bring mammograms to women in counties throughout Central New York.