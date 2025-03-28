Friday, March 28, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Chamber celebrates Lucky Dog’s new location

by Jason Gabak
March 28, 2025
in Achievers, News, Press-Observer
West Genny students earn art awards

 

The Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Lucky Dog’s new location. Hialry Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, said this is a continuation of Amy Schiek’s business, instead of the Lucky Dog Bubble Buses they now have a permanent location near Skan-Ellus. “Lucky Dogs has established themselves in the Skaneateles Community as a trusted business for all your pets’ needs,” Fenner said. “Their new grooming spa is a welcome addition to our local business community.”

Tags:

Recent News

Hot Stories This Week

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Just a moment...
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Community Media Group, LLC - 2501 James St. Syracuse, NY 13206