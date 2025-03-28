Chamber celebrates Lucky Dog’s new location

The Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Lucky Dog’s new location. Hialry Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, said this is a continuation of Amy Schiek’s business, instead of the Lucky Dog Bubble Buses they now have a permanent location near Skan-Ellus. “Lucky Dogs has established themselves in the Skaneateles Community as a trusted business for all your pets’ needs,” Fenner said. “Their new grooming spa is a welcome addition to our local business community.”