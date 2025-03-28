Celebrate spring at Baltimore Woods

Spring has sprung, and Baltimore Woods Nature Center has an exciting line-up of program offerings this month to get participants in the mood to get out and connect with nature! There are opportunities for everyone to learn how to celebrate and give back to the Earth all month long – including a FREE Earth Day Community Celebration for all ages! Visit baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/ to see all of the upcoming programs at Baltimore Woods.

April 2: Stewardship Work Night: Pond Access Project, 5:00-7:00pm

This month, we will be working on a pond access project. This project will include building some structure to improve pond access for stewardship field trips. It will involve some earth moving, step placement, and some heavy work, but will allow sustainable use of the pond for the hundreds of kids who interact with it during field trips and camps. Building access sites with natural materials will be a feature of this workday. Registering to volunteer and learn about stewardship on the preserve is free! Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Sign up to volunteer online at baltimorewoods.org/stewardship-work-days-2/.

April 4: What’s Happening in the Water?, 10:00-11:30am

More daylight and warming weather will bring creatures out around the water. With nets, buckets, and boots, we will be looking for and observing stream insects and their amazing adaptations. Let’s meet the emerging life of Baltimore Brook! Program is for adults. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/whats-happening-in-the-water/

April 5: Stewardship Work Day: Pond Access Project, 9:00am-12:00pm

This month, we will be working on a pond access project. This project will include building some structure to improve pond access for stewardship field trips. It will involve some earth moving, step placement, and some heavy work, but will allow sustainable use of the pond for the hundreds of kids who interact with it during field trips and camps. Building access sites with natural materials will be a feature of this workday. Registering to volunteer and learn about stewardship on the preserve is free! Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Sign up to volunteer online at baltimorewoods.org/stewardship-work-days-2/.

April 5: Literature and Nature Book Group, 10:30am -12:00pm

Calling all nature-loving bookworms! The Literature & Nature Book Group at Baltimore Woods welcomes you to nourish and enhance your appreciation of the natural world with ongoing friendly discussions of great writing on that theme. Open to all interested adult members of the

community, we will meet at the Interpretive Center (or outside if weather permits) one Saturday a month to delve into a reading of fiction or creative nonfiction chosen by participants. Our next meeting will take place on April 5 from 10:30 AM to Noon when we will be discussing North Woods by Daniel Mason. The May meeting will take place on May 3, and participants can choose to read either Beaverland by Leila Philip or Eager by Ben Goldfarb – or, read both! Program for adults and is facilitated by Todd Stregiel. Cost: Free! Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/bookgroup/.

April 6: Forest Therapy Walk, 1:00-3:00pm

Experience nature in a unique way on a guided Forest Therapy Walk throughout Baltimore Woods! Forest Therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku. Led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest. This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. Program is for adults. Cost: $30. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/forest-therapy-walk-21/

April 12: Winter Farmers Market, 10:00am-1:00pm

This is the LAST Winter Farmers Market of the 2024-25 season! Visitors to the market will enjoy a diverse mix of local farm and artisanal food products from top regional producers. Held on the second Saturday of each month through April. Indoors with free parking. Learn more at baltimorewoods.org/winter-farmers-market-at-baltimore-woods/

April 12, 13, 19, 26, & 27: Wildflower Walks, 2:00-3:00pm

Spring wildflowers are here! Each week brings a new wave of blooming species and the seasonal spectacle is not to be missed. Join Faust Garden caretaker Rose Burdick for a pleasant and informative walk through the Faust Wildflower Garden to see these beautiful flowers in all their glory before they fade away for another year. Program is for adults. Cost: Free! Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/

April 25: Derby Hill Field Trip and Stewardship Project, 10:00am-12:30pm

In a single day, hundreds and sometimes thousands of raptors and other birds may pass Derby Hill Bird Observatory on their way north along the shore of Lake Ontario. Join Naturalist and former Derby Hill Hawk Counter Anna Stunkel at Derby Hill to learn about these birds’ journeys, get an insider’s perspective on how and why this research is conducted, and learn some observation tips for watching raptors on the move. For the second part of the trip, we will look for birds among the hedgerows and do some optional trail work to help maintain the habitat and trail accessibility here. Program is for adults. $9 members, $12 public. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/derby-hill-field-trip-and-stewardship-project-2/

April 26: Earth Day Stewardship Project, 9:00-11:30am

Be a part of the annual Baltimore Woods restoration project to celebrate Earth Day! Join the Baltimore Woods Nature Center Stewardship Team to plant 350 native warm season grass

plugs in a field on our newest 90 acres. These grasses will help increase the native cover of the field that we seeded in 2023, and establish some larger plants that can give rise to generations of future plants. They will also create some additional structure in a largely flat field. Program is designed for all ages. Cost: Free! Sign up online at baltimorewoods.org/earth-day-celebration-2025/

April 26: Earth Day Celebration, 1:00-4:00pm

Celebrate Earth with Baltimore Woods Nature Center and learn the many ways you can connect with nature in 2025! Look for pollinators, use a microscope to see nature in a whole new way, become a bird in the migration obstacle challenge, be a citizen scientist, meet people from nature and conservation-based organizations around Central New York and learn how you can get involved. The international Earth Day theme for 2025 is Our Power, Our Planet. It’s all about clean energy and the critical role it plays in Earth’s health and future – come learn about it! If all the demonstrations, games, information stations, and hands-on activities still aren’t enough for you, come along on a guided wildflower hike to see the spring life return. It’s simply a beautiful time of year to experience and appreciate the gifts our planet provides. Program is designed for all ages. Cost: Free! Sign up online at baltimorewoods.org/earth-day-celebration-2025/