Library plans film screening

The Skaneateles Library, in partnership with the Syracuse Orchestra, invites the community to a special film screening and discussion celebrating the life and music of Syracuse’s own Jimmy Van Heusen.

On March 28 at 10:30 a.m., at the Skaneateles Library for an unforgettable journey into the golden era of songwriting.

Attendees will enjoy a screening of Swingin’ with Frank & Bing, a documentary highlighting the remarkable career of four-time Oscar-winning composer Jimmy Van Heusen.

Best known for his timeless collaborations with Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby, Van Heusen’s music has left an indelible mark on the American songbook.

He wrote some of the most iconic songs of the era, including Come Fly with Me, Love and Marriage, and Ain’t That a Kick in the Head?

“Bringing people together through shared experiences in music, history, and culture is at the heart of what we do,” said Andrea Snyder, assistant director of the Skaneateles Library. “We’re honored to shine a spotlight on Jimmy Van Heusen’s incredible legacy with this collaborative event featuring the Syracuse Orchestra.”

Following the film, a lively discussion will feature Jim Burns, film producer; Sean O’Loughlin, Syracuse Orchestra Pops conductor; and Brook Babcock, Van Heusen’s grandnephew and president of Van Heusen Music Group.

Together, they will share insights into Van Heusen’s legacy and the songs that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

According to Sean O’Loughlin, Syracuse Orchestra Pops Conductor, “Seeing and hearing Jimmy Van Heusen’s music through the lens of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and more has been a revelation. His genius shows up in every way. From the big moments to the tender moments, he had a magical ability to touch all the emotions. Recreating some of the great arrangements by Nelson Riddle, Billy May and more has been such a rewarding exercise and has eternally inspired me.”

Two lucky attendees will win tickets to the Syracuse Orchestra’s upcoming concert, Jimmy Van Heusen: Swinging in Hollywood with Frank & Friends, taking place on Saturday, March 29.

This free event is open to the public.

For more information, visit skaneateleslibrary.org or call the library at 315-685-5135.