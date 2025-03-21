JE robotics teams impress at FIRST LEGO League Challenge

Recently, 15 teams participated in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, including four teams representing Jordan-Elbridge: The Amazing Anglers, Sharkinators, The Kelpers, and WhaleWorks Researchers.

The FIRST LEGO League Challenge (FLL) is an international competition that encourages students to explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through hands-on learning.

Teams are tasked with designing, building, and programming an autonomous LEGO® robot to complete specific missions.

In addition, they must research a real-world problem related to the season’s theme and develop an innovative solution.

The competition also emphasizes Core Values such as teamwork, inclusion, and innovation.

A standout moment for JE was The Amazing Anglers winning the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award.

This award celebrates a team with an efficiently designed robot, an innovative project solution that effectively addresses the season’s challenge, and a strong display of Core Values.

Denise Tinkler, a JEDIS teacher and The Amazing Anglers’ team leader, praised her students for their hard work and perseverance throughout the competition.

“The students put in so much effort, from brainstorming ideas to building and refining their robot,” Tinkler said. “Watching them work together, solve problems, and support each other was truly inspiring. We’re so proud of them.”

Each JE team showcased impressive creativity, problem-solving skills, and collaboration, making their school and community proud.