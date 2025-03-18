Fire protection meeting taking place at East Syracuse Elementary

Tonight, Tuesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. there will be an informational meeting at East Syracuse Elementary School, the goal to educate and engage residents and property/business owners of the northern portion of the Town of DeWitt, the East Syracuse Fire Protection District, the Village of East Syracuse, and surrounding areas about how to foster a safer, more informed community through the sharing of insights on fire protection, coverage, tax rates, and local services.

This meeting is meant to ensure attendees are equipped with the knowledge needed to drive positive change. Tonight’s meeting is being held in the cafeteria of the elementary school at 230 Kinne St. in the village.

There will also be a town board meeting concerning fire protection taking place next Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Town Hall at 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse. That meeting will feature a presentation by town councilors alongside members of the DeWitt Fire Department.