The Skaneateles Festival has raised the cash prize amount for the 2025 Robinson Award from $2,000 to $3,000.

The 24th annual Robinson Award is designed to recognize an outstanding young musician for success in music performance, citizenship, and contributions to the community. The award is open to musicians between the ages of 13 and 18 residing within the counties of Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida, and Cortland.

In 2002 the Skaneateles Festival created the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize, to honor the memory of David and Louise Robinson, for their many years of tireless devotion to the Festival and its ideals. The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson – enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality.

For 36 years the Robinsons opened their hearts and their Skaneateles home to musicians, their families, and the audiences who came to hear them perform. Their lakeside residence, Brook Farm, served as a gathering place and rehearsal space for musicians, as well as the performance venue for the Skaneateles Festival’s outdoor Saturday evening concerts.

Applications from students between the ages of 13 and 18 residing in the Central New York region will be considered. Requirements include: two letters of recommendation; a written personal statement; and a 10-15 minute recording of their playing or singing. The annual presentation of the award is made at a Festival concert in August and is accompanied by a $3,000 prize. The recipient may also be invited to perform at a Skaneateles Festival event.

For the application or for more information go to skanfest.org/robinson-award/

The application deadline is April 1.

Past winners include:

2024 Winner Nathaniel Shuhan, piano, Ithaca H.S.

2024 Winner Ava Tyler, voice, Cicero North Syracuse H.S

2023 Winner Paul Di Folco, piano, Manlius Pebble Hill

2022 Winner: Kate O’Leary, flute, Marcellus H.S.

2021 Winner: Charlie Loh, violin, F’ville-Manlius H.S.

2020 Winner: Daiwei Shen, violin, Nottingham H.S.

2019 Winner: Kaelem Michel, piano, Fayetteville

2018 Winner: Hannah Kang, violin, Christian Bros. Academy

2017 Winner: Ivan Yumagulov, piano, C.W.Baker H.S.

2016 Winner: Christopher Spinelli, piano, Fville-Manlius H.S.

2015 Winner: Brian Gadbow, cello, Whitesboro H.S.

2014 Winner: Erin Dowler, clarinet, West Genesee H.S.

2013 Winner: Cheryl Fries, bassoon, Red Creek H.S.

2012 Winner: Ben Parks, viola, Manlius Pebble Hill

2011 Winner: Katherine Zhang, flute, Fville-Manlius H.S.

2010 Winner: Alicia Friedrichs, violin, Fville-Manlius H.S.

2009 Winner: Nicholas Hrynyk, piano, Auburn C.S.

2008 Winner: Elizabeth Sutphen,mezzo-soprano, Manlius Pebble Hill

2007 Winner: Nina Elhassan, clarinet, West Genesee H.S.

2006 Winner: Laura Britton, oboe, Westhill H.S.

2005 Winner: Owen Kelley, violin, F’ville-Manlius H.S.

2004 Winner: Matthew Pikarsky, piano, home schooled

2003 Winner: Stephanie Cambra, flute, Liverpool H.S.

2002 Winner: Adam Gay, piano, Skaneateles H.S

Other Skaneateles Festival opportunities for students

The Skaneateles Festival gives out free Section B youth tickets to any concert during the Festival season. The upcoming season will run July 31 – Aug. 23. Tickets must be reserved in advance and are subject to availability. After May 1, you can begin reserving youth tickets by calling 315-685-7418 or by emailing [email protected]. Youth tickets will be held at will call for pick-up before the start of the concert.

Free kids tickets (under 14 years of age): Must be accompanied by an adult and are available upon request with the purchase of one Adult Section B ticket.

Free young adult tickets (ages 14-18): Available upon request and do not need to be accompanied by an adult.

College student tickets: College students may purchase $10 tickets at the door of the concert.