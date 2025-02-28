Spring is almost here, and so is a new month of programs at Baltimore Woods! Get help with starting a low-maintenance garden, celebrate the full moon on a Forest Therapy Walk, learn to identify the migrating birds of Onondaga Lake, and more. Embrace the changing seasons by spending time outdoors at one of these exciting programs! Visit baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/ to see the calendar of upcoming programs at Baltimore Woods.

March 7: Onondaga Lake Waterfowl Identification Class 10:00am-12:30pm

As spring is just around the corner, Onondaga Lake provides a refuge for migrating waterfowl. We will meet at the Honeywell Visitor Center and start with a presentation on waterfowl identification, then use scopes and binoculars to search for waterfowl and other birds on the lake. Through getting to know local waterfowl, we will enrich our knowledge of bird migration and learn about the importance of Onondaga Lake along birds’ journeys. Program is for adults. $9 members; $12 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/onondaga-lake-waterfowl-identification-class/

March 8: Winter Farmers Market 10:00am-1:00pm

Visitors to the market will enjoy a diverse mix of local farm and artisanal food products from top regional producers. Held on the second Saturday of each month through April. Indoors with free parking. Learn more at baltimorewoods.org/winter-farmers-market-at-baltimore-woods/

March 15: All About Weather Stations 10:00-11:00am

Are you curious about weather stations? Environmental Educator and meteorologist, Lizzy, will tell you all about the Baltimore Woods station, the different instruments, how they record the weather, and why it’s important for making forecasts and planning projects. Join us to investigate the last 6 months of exciting weather data gathered with our weather station right here at Baltimore Woods, and get some tips on how you can record the weather from your own home. Program is for adults. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/all-about-weather-stations/

March 15: Forest Therapy Walk: Full Moon 1:00-3:00pm

Experience nature in a unique way on a guided Forest Therapy Walk throughout Baltimore Woods! Forest Therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku. Led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest. This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. Program is for adults. Cost: $30. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/forest-therapy-walk-full-moon/

March 21: Low-Maintenance Gardening 10:00am-12:00pm

Gardening can have many benefits for you and wildlife. Learn how to create a low-maintenance garden featuring native plants that you can enjoy even beyond this season – and leave with a planted seed to begin your adventure. Program is for adults. $9 members; $12 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/low-maintenance-gardening/

March 22: Orienteering Ecosystem Scavenger Hunt 10:00am-12:00pm

Developing outdoor skills allows a space for children to learn, grow, and have fun all within nature! These skills can serve as a stepping stone in furthering children’s knowledge and love of nature. Let’s learn to use a map and compass to explore Baltimore Woods and complete the Ecosystem Scavenger Hunt. Are you ready to up your skills and meet the challenge? Program is for ages 9 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/event/orienteering-ecosystem-scavenger-hunt/

Bushcraft Skills Series: Journey to Wilderness Skills Mastery Starts March 29

Do you dream of confidently navigating the wilderness, equipped with modern and ancestral skills? This transformative bushcraft program is your gateway. Master fundamental survival skills: Build fire from scratch, find food and water in nature, craft essential tools, and use natural navigation. Immerse yourself in 40+ hours of hands-on skills across seven intensive hands-on workshops, culminating in an overnight camping adventure where you will put your newfound skills to the challenge. Embark on this thrilling journey with us and emerge not only with a profound appreciation for the wild but with a toolkit of invaluable skills that will last a lifetime. Join our Bushcraft Series and redefine your relationship with nature! Topics covered include Firecraft Fundamentals, Tool Mastery, Shelter Crafting, Foraging for Edible and Useful Plants, Navigation and Awareness, Overnight Camping Adventure, and Connecting with Like-Minded Adventurers. Program is for adults. Cost: $420. Register online at baltimorewoods.org/bushcrafting-series-2025/