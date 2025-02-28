Skaneateles Library

March 2025 Programs & Events

Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

Sensory Explorations | Saturday, March 1 at 10:30 AM | Drop-in for a variety of sensory boxes and activities that encourage children to explore and learn through hands-on tactile play. This program helps to develop fine motor skills, engage the senses, and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations.

For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Saturday, March 1 from 1:00 – 2:30 PM | This monthly writing workshop with local author, Karen Hempson, will guide kids in brainstorming, writing, and editing their own stories. Registration required. For Ages 8 – 12.

LEGO Tinkering Lab | Wednesday, March 5 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Join us at the library to tinker around with LEGOS, tape, cardboard, nuts and bolts, and other items sure to inspire creativity. Aspiring engineers and their caregivers will engage with the book Rosie Revere, Engineer by constructing their own inventions. Registration required. For ages 5 – 7 with a caregiver.

Film Screening & Discussion: The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause | Wednesday, March 5 at 6:30 PM | A silent epidemic affects millions of American women, resulting in billions in lost wages, upended careers, family disruptions, and emotional chaos. The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause confronts the neglected menopause crisis, challenging societal and medical shortcomings, and advocating for a revolutionary approach to women’s health in America where she’s prepared for midlife.

Join us for a screening of the film followed by a discussion led by local OBGYNs, Dr. Amy MacDonald and Dr. Tanya Paul.

LEGO Games | Thursday, March 6 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Get ready for a fun and creative building challenge! In this hands-on program, participants will work together to build a unique object picked at random using the library’s collection of LEGOs. Whether you’re a seasoned builder or a first-time creator, this event encourages teamwork, imagination, and problem-solving. Registration required. For ages 8 – 12.

Sign Language for Young Learners | Saturday, March 8 at 9:15 AM | Looking for ways to communicate with your nonverbal child? Come to the library to learn sign language for babies and other young children. Ms. Mary Beth and our American Sign Language (ASL) expert, Ms. Mary Ellen, will lead a 30 minute story time where children and caregivers will learn sign language and how to implement signs into their communication. Stay after for play time and the chance to ask Ms. Mary Ellen any questions about ASL. For babies – nonverbal 5 year olds with a caregiver.

Crochet for Beginners | Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 PM | Learn the basics of crochet or bring a project you’re working on. Our teen volunteer will bring her expert crochet skills and have extra hooks and yarn on hand for anyone needing supplies. Registration required. For ages 12 – 18.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, March 11 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Drawing Club | Wednesdays, March 12, 19, 26 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Interested in learning how to draw realistic people, animals, or objects? Whether you’re an aspiring artist or just learning the basics, follow along with a series of CreativeBug tutorials to sharpen your skills and create a weekly practice. CreatievBug is a database of online art and craft classes led by renowned artists and accessible with your library card. For ages 8 – 12.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, March 13 at 4:00 PM | This month we’re reading Chunky by Yehudi Mercado. Chat about the book, play games, and flex our creative brains. Copies of the book are available at the library. For ages 8 – 12.

Family Yoga | Friday, March 14 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM | Join Miss Colleen from BeLive Yoga for a 30-minute yoga session perfect for the whole family! This fun and interactive class will guide you through simple yoga poses, helping everyone stretch, strengthen, and relax together. Whether you’re new to yoga or already practicing, this session is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages. For families.

LEGO Celebration Open House | Saturday, March 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM | Drop by the library to marvel at incredible LEGO creations, celebrate all things LEGO, and soak up the brick-tastic fun! Plus, if you participated in our LEGO challenge, you can pick up your prize during the event.

Guitar Concert: Kenneth Meyer | Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 PM | Award-winning classical guitarist Kenneth Meyer has been praised by The Washington Post as “a thinking man’s guitarist” and The Buffalo News for his “impeccable articulation and superb technique.” He has performed as a soloist, chamber musician, and with orchestras across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Currently a lecturer at Hamilton College and Syracuse University, Meyer is also an active recording artist, educator, and advocate for new music.

Morning Book Club: Unlikely Animals| Monday, March 17 at 10:30 AM |This month we’re reading Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Cookbook Club: Japanese | Wednesday, March 19 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! For adults.

Making Sense of the Anxious Generation: A Community Discussion | Part 3: The Great Rewiring: Rise of the Phone-Based Childhood | Thursday, March 20 at 6:30 PM | Explore Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation in this four-part virtual book study that delves into the intersection of childhood, mental health, and technology, offering valuable insights for parents, educators, and community members alike.

Read Part 3 of the book, The Great Rewiring: Rise of the Phone-Based Childhood (pages 110-218) and join us for a presentation and discussion facilitated by Kristin Moses from the Skaneateles School District and Mary Beth Schwartzwalder from the Skaneateles Library.

Copies of the book available in print and downloadable book or audiobook from the library. Presented in partnership with the Skaneateles School District

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. | For teens and adults.

Afternoon Matinee: The Thin Man | Wednesday, March 26 at 1:00 PM | Free Popcorn! This timeless classic follows retired detective Nick Charles and his sharp-witted, cocktail-loving wife, Nora, as they navigate a murder mystery with humor, charm, and endless sophistication. A perfect blend of intrigue and wit!

NR | 1 hr 31 min | 1934

Evening Book Club: Project Hail Mary | Wednesday, March 26 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.



After School Unwind | Monday, March 24 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Need a break after a long day of school? Join us at the library for a chill session filled with sensory soothing activities. From calming crafts to relaxing vibes, it’s the perfect way to refresh your mind and recharge! For ages 8-12.

Film Screening & Discussion: Swingin’ with Frank & Bing | Friday, March 28 at 10:30 AM | Come fly with us as we celebrate the legendary Jimmy Van Heusen! Watch Swingin’ with Frank & Bing, a film about the life and music of this four-time Oscar-winning songwriter from Syracuse. Then, join us for a lively discussion with film producer Jim Burns, Syracuse Orchestra Pops Conductor Sean O’Loughlin, and Brook Babcock, Van Heusen’s grandnephew and president of Van Heusen Music Group. From Love and Marriage to Come Fly with Me, we’ll explore the unforgettable songs that defined an era. Two lucky attendees will receive tickets to Syracuse Orchestra’s concert, Jimmy Van Heusen: Swinging in Hollywood with Frank & Friends on Saturday, March 29! Presented in partnership with the Syracuse Orchestra.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.