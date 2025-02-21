On Feb. 14, the Skaneateles Festival announced the return of the Bill Charlap Trio this summer.

Led by the acclaimed classic jazz pianist and Grammy Award-winner Charlap, the trio will perform on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Robinson Pavilion.

Known for his masterful artistry and impeccable technique, Charlap promises an unforgettable evening of jazz. Set against the stunning backdrop of Anyela’s Vineyards in Skaneateles.

The Robinson Pavilion offers a picturesque setting for a perfect evening of music, wine, and breathtaking lake views.

Grammy award-winning pianist Charlap has performed with many of the leading artists of our time, from Wynton Marsalis and Tony Bennett to Barbra Streisand. He is acclaimed for his interpretations of the American Popular Songbook and has recorded albums featuring the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Duke Ellington.

Since 1997, he has led the Bill Charlap Trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington, recognized as one of the leading groups in jazz.

The trio earned Grammy nominations for Uptown Downtown (Impulse!/Verve), Somewhere: The Songs of Leonard Bernstein (Blue Note) and The Bill Charlap Trio: Live at the Village Vanguard (Blue Note).

The Bill Charlap Trio tours all over the world and New York engagements include regular appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland and the Village Vanguard. Charlap was the Artistic Director of the 92NY’s Jazz in July Festival for 18 years.

He has also produced concerts for Jazz at Lincoln Center, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Chicago Symphony Center and the Hollywood Bowl.

Charlap’s album with Tony Bennett, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern (RPM/Columbia), won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. It features Bill Charlap and Tony Bennett in duet, in collaboration with the Bill Charlap Trio and in duo piano performances with his wife, renowned jazz pianist and composer, Renee Rosnes.

The Skaneateles Festival is announcing one headliner each Friday in February for their upcoming season July 31-Aug. 23.

The full lineup will be announced and season pass sales will begin on March 5. Individual tickets will go on sale May 1. For more information on the upcoming season and to get tickets, visit skanfest.org.

Since 1980, the Skaneateles Festival has grown from a few concerts in the local library to a month-long celebration each summer that attracts some of the world’s finest musicians, involves community volunteers, and draws audiences from all over the Northeastern United States. It is

the Festival’s mission to be one of the nation’s outstanding summer music festivals, set in the beauty of the Finger Lakes region, community-inspired, and recognized for its creative and dynamic concert programming, education, and outreach.