VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – On the same fun-filled night, a family formal was held by the Village of Manlius and a father-daughter dance was hosted by Town of DeWitt Parks and Recreation.

Manlius’ family formal ran from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Village Auditorium, ending just before that evening’s winter storm touched down in the Syracuse area.

The event had a Valentine’s Day theme this year with red, pink and white balloons and pink tablecloths. All throughout, the attendees were dressed to the nines as they tossed those balloons around, danced with a chandelier above, and enjoyed the spread of food laid out for them, which included cupcakes, subs, wraps, pigs in a blanket, pizza bites and a fruit tray.

The Manlius dance was first put on by the village as a father-daughter dance about a dozen years ago, with former Trustee Mark Noble and Kristen Machan-Hansen doing the organizing.

It has since expanded to a full family affair with other relatives welcome, and this year the event was put together by Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Baker and Deputy Clerk Rebekah Beckwith with Trustee Janice Abdo-Rott and others from the municipality.

The event has always been held right around Valentine’s Day, though it used to be on a Friday night and not the late afternoon of a Saturday, that scheduling change made to keep attendees from rushing over after work or at the end of their school day.

Beckwith said last year she came to the event with her daughter, who has since graduated from high school, but that it’s a great time for all ages, especially for “little ones” or older, high school-age kids who have been coming with their parents since they were elementary schoolers.

The music this year was provided by Bob Charles of the DJing service Jones Tones. He played a variety of songs, from “Shout” by The Isley Brothers to the Pitbull and Kesha song “Timber.”

Charles said he makes a point of playing classics the parents are more likely to enjoy, pop tunes the younger folks are sure to recognize, and music he knows everybody will like no matter how old they are.

A teaching assistant in the Liverpool school district, Charles said he’s always family-oriented and entertained by the kids he meets at events like the family formal, just like he is by the third graders he teaches. He also achieved the goal he set out for that night, which was to play every single request that came his way.

Manlius Deputy Mayor Hank Chapman said he always enjoys seeing the parents front the community having fun and the smiles on everyone’s faces during the family formal, comparing the event to other kid-friendly, family-centered events the village does like its Trunk or Treat and Easter egg hunt.

DeWitt’s father-daughter dance that evening was split into a 5 to 7 p.m. grouping and a 7:30 to 9:30 one.

Over those two sessions in the DeWitt Community Room there was a movie night red carpet theme with life-size cutouts of paparazzi snapping pictures placed on the door.

With a light spectacle going and Academy Award and film reel decorations on the walls, the daughters were able to feel like princesses or movie stars as they made their grand entrances, some of them taking turns doing runway walks into the community room.

All the while, DJ Lyfesabeach played songs like “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift, The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout,” “Roar” by Katy Perry, and the theme song from the movie “Space Jam.”

The dressed-up attendees were also greeted with a 360 photo booth, which was a big hit, and there was a craft table where they could find popcorn bucket coloring sheets and movie-themed crossword puzzles if they wanted to sit out a dance number or two.

There was also a place for them to make hand imprints and sign their name as if it was their own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Brie Hall, a recreation aide with the town in charge of organizing special events like the dance, said there were good turnouts for both windows of time, though the earlier one was better suited to the younger kids with earlier bedtimes.

She said the daughters had a chance to dance and hang out with not only their dads but their grandpas and uncles as well, and it was the daughters’ night to feel extra special.

Hall said it’s a fun night out for everybody that makes for a nice bonding experience and a way to meet and get to know other local residents.

Hall took over the event several years ago, and she said she always sees returning faces but also new people every time too.

One such pair who had been there before was DeWitt resident Paul Coir and his daughter, who together won the earlier session’s dance competition.

Coir said they busted out spin moves, a good amount of improv, and even the “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” swan dance on their way to owning the dancefloor.

“It’s the two of us getting to spend time doing what we love, which is dancing,” Coir said. “My favorite part of this event though is it gives me a unique way to connect with my daughter that you don’t see as much outside of weddings.”

In line with this month’s daddy-daughter dance, Town of DeWitt Parks and Recreation also has a rock ‘n’ roll-themed mother-son dance happening at the same location Saturday, May 3.