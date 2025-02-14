Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care and The Syracuse Orchestra celebrated the achievements of young musicians prior to its December “Home for the Holidays” concert. The “Tenacity in Tune Awards” were presented to young musicians in Central New York for both outstanding musicianship and in five additional categories.

The Tenacity Awards are sponsored by Drakos Urgent Care and the company’s CEO Heather Drake Bianchi was on hand to present them to the student musicians. “We’re honored to support these extraordinary students and The Syracuse Orchestra in bringing music to the place we all call home,” Bianchi said. “Tenacity in Tune highlights values that drive not only great musicianship but also the qualities of being a good human: perseverance, leadership, service, commitment and versatility.”

The Excellence in Music Awards were presented to:

Eli Conner, French horn and voice, Paul V. Moore High School

James Cooper, cello, New Hartford Central High School

Abigail Feng, cello and piano, Jamesville-Dewitt High School

Luik Hopper, saxophone, trombone, piano and voice, Thousand Islands High School

Piper Kruse, tenor saxophone and voice, Bishop Grimes Jr/Sr High School

Chloe Lee, violin, Fayetteville-Manlius High School

Eric Lee, violin, Christian Brothers Academy

Owen Paz, piano and cello, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central Schools

Micah Schuessler, cello, West Genesee High School

Henry Zhe-Heimerman, trumpet and piano, Nottingham High School

Additional awards were given for:

Commitment to Music: Abigail Feng

Musical Leadership: Eli Connor

Musicianship: Eric Lee.

Service Through Music: Chloe Lee

Versatility: Owen Paz.

Tenacity in Tune: Piper Kruse

The Syracuse Orchestra’s Executive Director, Pam Murchison, said, “It is such a privilege to celebrate this inspiring group of young musicians. They each embody the dedication, creativity, and passion that make music such a powerful force.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for The Syracuse Orchestra’s performances, visit SyracuseOrchestra.org. Tickets for students with an ID are $5 and under 18 are free with an adult.