February is Library Lovers Month, and there’s no better time to celebrate everything that makes the Skaneateles Library such an incredible part of our community. If you haven’t been to the library recently, you’re missing out! Your library is more than just a place to borrow books (though our collection is top-notch!). It’s a hub for lifelong learning, creativity, and exploration. This February, you can show your appreciation for the Skaneateles Library by joining the new Friends of the Skaneateles Library organization.

Guided by our mission to inspire learning, enrich lives, and connect our community, the library is constantly evolving to meet the needs of today while keeping an eye on the future. From storytimes that keep kids engaged to fascinating guest speakers and hands-on workshops for adults, the library has something for everyone! It’s no wonder the library is one of the most beloved institutions in town.

The Friends of the Skaneateles Library was established to bring library lovers together in support of this cherished community hub. As a member of Friends, you’ll help ensure the library continues to thrive as a resource for all ages.

When you join Friends, you are saying, “I believe in this mission. I believe in the power of books, education, and community.” Plus, you’ll get the inside scoop on library happenings and even have the chance to lend a hand at fun events like our annual book sale.

This Library Lovers Month, show your support for the Skaneateles Library by becoming a Friend. Whether you’re a longtime patron or someone rediscovering the magic of libraries, your involvement matters. Together, we can ensure the library remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all.

Become a Friend of the Library during February for a chance to win a Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce gift card!

Visit https://www.skanlibrary.org/friends/ to learn more and become a member today!