Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and there’s no better way to spend it than by sharing your love for nature with your loved one at the “Sweetheart Snowshoe” event at Baltimore Woods Nature Center.

This one-of-a-kind program offers couples the opportunity to not only connect to nature together on a uniquely beautiful lantern-lit walk through the woods, but to also enjoy an exceptional four-course dinner for two to take home from Chef Luke Szabo of Scratch Farmhouse Catering.

On Feb. 14, couples can choose between two event sessions from 5 to 6 p.m. or from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for their walk through the winter woods.

Guests will embark on a wintry, lantern-lit hike through Baltimore Woods before circling back for a warm cup of hot cocoa around a fire.

Make this a Valentine’s Day to remember and kick off a weekend of celebrating your sweetheart by sharing peaceful moments of togetherness and delighting in the sights and sounds of the evening forest before enjoying a one of a kind meal together.

If you’re looking for a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, you can purchase tickets for $155 per couple at baltimorewoods.org/event/sweetheart-snowshoe-gourmet-dinner-2025/.

Spaces are limited and advance registration is required by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Snowshoes and lanterns are provided, and the event will still run even if snowshoes are not needed.